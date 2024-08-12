The Democratic National Convention will begin on Monday, August 19 and conclude on Thursday, August 22. The event will take place in Chicago, Illinois, at the McCormick Place and United Center and will feature delegates from all 50 states converging to celebrate and amplify the message of the party’s platform and candidates in the 2024 general election.

Who will speak at the 2024 Democratic National Convention?

After the convention features the delegates formally voting for the party’s platform and presidential ticket, current President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, will deliver a speech on night one. On the second day of the convention, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are expected to take the stage, with Vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz following suit on day three. The event will conclude with Vice President Kamala Harris, the DNC’s nominee, delivering an acceptance speech on the fourth night. Other speakers expected to appear at the convention include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, per NBC News.

How do I watch the 2024 DNC live?

The DNC will feature a live-stream video on its YouTube channel (embedded above), and several networks will present special coverage of the convention throughout the week.

ABC: The network will feature an hour of nightly coverage — titled The Democratic National Convention — Your Voice/Your Vote 2024 and anchored by David Muir — at 10/9c on each night of the convention. ABC News Live will host coverage from 7/6c to midnight each day, anchored by Linsey Davis, and Hulu will feature running live reports each day as well. Find more details here.

CBS: The network will feature an hour of nightly coverage — titled CBS News 2024: America Decides: Democratic Convention — at 10/9c on each night of the convention.

C-SPAN: The network will feature continuous coverage — titled Campaign 2024 — beginning with a preview at 5:30/4:30c on Monday and 6/5c on Tuesday through Thursday.

CNN: The network will feature nightly coverage throughout its normal news hours and feature special coverage each night at 8/7c.

NBC: The network will feature an hour of nightly coverage — titled Decision 2024: Democratic National Convention — at 10/9c on Monday and Tuesday and two hours of coverage starting 9/8c on Wednesday and Thursday.

PBS: The network will air three hours of nightly coverage — titled PBS News Special: Democratic National Convention — starting at 8/7c.