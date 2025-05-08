The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards are underway! The biggest names in country music gathered at Ford Center in Texas to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the legendary awards show. Reba McEntire returned to host for the 18th time, and the fashion was on point as the stars arrived on the red carpet.

With awards being given out to the year’s biggest stars and tons of popular artists taking the stage for performances, this is sure to be an epic show. However, the fun always starts on the red carpet as the celebs pose for photos to show off their looks before heading inside.

Scroll down to check out all the red carpet arrival photos and let us know in the comments section who had your favorite look of the night! The show is streaming on Prime Video for the third year in a row.

2025 ACM Awards, Thursday, May 8, 8/7c, Prime Video