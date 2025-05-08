ACM Awards 2025 Red Carpet: See All of the Celebrity Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Alyssa Norwin
Stars on the 2025 ACM Awards Red Carpet
John Shearer/JasonKempin/Getty Images

The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards are underway! The biggest names in country music gathered at Ford Center in Texas to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the legendary awards show. Reba McEntire returned to host for the 18th time, and the fashion was on point as the stars arrived on the red carpet.

With awards being given out to the year’s biggest stars and tons of popular artists taking the stage for performances, this is sure to be an epic show. However, the fun always starts on the red carpet as the celebs pose for photos to show off their looks before heading inside.

Scroll down to check out all the red carpet arrival photos and let us know in the comments section who had your favorite look of the night! The show is streaming on Prime Video for the third year in a row.

2025 ACM Awards, Thursday, May 8, 8/7c, Prime Video

Reba McEntire attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Reba McEntire

The host of the evening looked glamorous in her black pantsuit.

Lainey Wilson attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson stole the show in her lacy black outfit.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini was picture-perfect in her gorgeous gown.

Megan Moroney attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
John Shearer/Getty Images

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney rocked a bright yellow look.

Ella Langley attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
John Shearer/Getty Images

Ella Langley

Rising star Ella Langley is already a winner at the ACM Awards and she looked the part on the carpet.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie DeFord attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll was joined by wife Bunnie Xo for the red carpet moment.

Gabby Barrett attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett stunned in a one-shouldered gown.

Shaboozey attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Shaboozey

Shaboozey posed for photos ahead of his performance during the show.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian had a date night at the ACM Awards.

Gretchen Wilson attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gretchen Wilson

Fresh off of Gretchen Wilson‘s win on The Masked Singer, she made the trip to Texas for the show.

Carly Pearce attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce was sparkling in her silver outfit.

Dasha attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dasha

Dasha rocked a strapless dress for her red carpet look.

Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Little Big Town

Little Big Town are pros at red carpets by now.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay suited up and looked quite handsome before the show.

Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Geoff Sprung, and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Old Dominion

The guys from Old Dominion looked dapper for their night at the awards show.

Brittney Marie Kelley and Brian Kelley attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Brian Kelley

Brian Kelley had his wife by his side for the big night out.

Mickey Guyton attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton was stunning as ever on the carpet.

Jessie James Decker attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jessie James Decker was a glam goddess as she struck a pose.

Ashley Cooke attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley Cooke

Ashley Cooke was ravishing in red before the show.

Morgan Wade attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Morgan Wade kept it casual in her pants and oversized top.

Riley Green attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Riley Green

Riley Green paired his suit with a cowboy hat for the carpet.

Reba McEntire




