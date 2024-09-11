Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris After TV Debate: How Trump & Elon Musk Reacted

Taylor Swift has finally weighed in on the upcoming presidential election and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her a “steady-handed, gifted leader.”

Following the conclusion to Tuesday’s (September 10) debate between Harris and former president Donald Trump on ABC, the “Shake it Off” singer took to Instagram to officially announce her pick for the next president of the United States. Soon after, Trump and Elon Musk both reacted to the news.

You can read Swift’s full statement below, where she spoke out against AI, praised Harris and her running made Tim Walz for the way they have championed causes close to her, and even signed off as “Childless Cat Lady,” referring to comments made by Trump’s running mate JD Vance.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady”

As Swift’s statement was posted, Walz was live on-air with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who took a moment to share the breaking news with the Minnesota Governor.

Responding to the news, Walz said, “I am incredibly grateful, first of all, to Taylor Swift; I say that also as a cat owner. Look, you heard it, we know that it’s there, that was eloquent and it was clear, and that’s the type of courage we need in America to stand up… this’ll be the opportunity Swifties, KamalaHarris.com, get on over there and give us a hand, get things going.”

BREAKING: Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president. Tim Walz reacts to the news LIVE on MSNBC pic.twitter.com/wACc6WzQ3k — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 11, 2024

Late night also reacted to Swift’s endorsement, which came while many were live on air. On The Daily Show, Jon Stewart informed viewers, “I have some breaking news… We talked earlier about these debates — Do they mean anything? Do they even do anything? Apparently, they did move the needle enough for one undecided voter.”

“A Ms. Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris,” he continued. “You know what this means? Taylor Swift and I were watching TV at the same time!”

Meanwhile, on The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert said that Harris gave “one of the best debate performances I have ever seen, and there is nothing — absolutely nothing — that could have made tonight any better.”

Upon receiving the Swift endorsement news, Colbert added, “I stand corrected.”

Elsewhere, when reporters asked Trump about Swift’s statement following the debate, the former president simply replied, “I have no idea,” per USA Today.

Then, over on X, Elon Musk made things weird by responding to Swift’s childless cat lady comment, writing, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”