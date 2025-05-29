Guy Ritchie‘s Netflix hit The Gentlemen has officially begun Season 2 production after getting renewed in August of 2024. Debuting back in March 2024, the series, influenced by the filmmaker’s 2019 film with the same title, immediately captivated audiences.

Luckily, they’re getting closer to Season 2 with each passing day as filming gets underway. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about The Gentlemen‘s Season 2 return, ranging from the cast and production details to plot and more. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for additional details in the months ahead.

When will The Gentlemen Season 2 premiere?

No premiere date is currently slated for The Gentlemen Season 2, but stay tuned for updates as the latest chapter takes shape at Netflix.

Is The Gentlemen Season 2 filming?

Yes, as mentioned above, Season 2 of The Gentlemen has officially begun filming in the UK. The start of Season 2 production was teased with a video featuring the cast behind the scenes. Check it out, below:

Oi, behave. The Gentlemen Season 2, starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, is NOW IN PRODUCTION. pic.twitter.com/zAG4SLDVSS — Netflix (@netflix) May 28, 2025

How many episodes will The Gentlemen Season 2 have?

Netflix has already unveiled that Season 2 will feature eight all-new episodes, likely clocking in at an hour each like Season 1’s eight-episode run.

Who stars in The Gentlemen Season 2?

The Gentlemen‘s second season will see the return of Theo James as Eddie Horniman, Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass, and Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman. Meanwhile, Ray Winstone, Joeley Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Jasmine Blackborrow, Michael Vu, Harry Goodwins, Ruby Sear, Pearce Quigley, and Giancarlo Esposito will also return.

New Season 2 casting additions include Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Michele Morrone, Sergio Castellito, Amra Mallassi, Tyler Conti, Chris Eugbank Jr, and Maya Jama.

What has been said about The Gentlemen Season 2?

Series creator, director, and writer Guy Ritchie offered an update on Season 2, sharing in a statement with Netflix, “I am delighted to return to set for Season 2 of The Gentlemen. This chapter sees a deliberate expansion, both geographically and thematically, as we journey from the English countryside to the Italian lakes. Eddie and Susie find themselves navigating an increasingly volatile empire as they’re besieged on all fronts by an influx of enigmatic new players. The stakes are heightened, the power dynamics are more precarious, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with this exceptional cast and crew.”

Who Makes The Gentlemen Season 2?

As mentioned above, The Gentlemen is created for TV by Ritchie, who directs and also writes the series with Matthew Read. Together, Ritchie and Read will also serve as executive producers with Will Gould and Frith Tiplady, and Simon Crawford Collins for Moonage Pictures, as well as Ivan Atkinson. Producers include Laura Jackson and Max Keene. In addition to Ritchie, Eran Creevy serves as a director on Season 2. The show is produced by Moonage Pictures for Netflix and Miramax Television.

What Is The Gentlemen Season 2 About?

The Gentlemen‘s first season followed the story of Eddie Horniman, who unexpectedly inherited his father’s sprawling country estate only to learn it was part of a cannabis empire. With plenty of Britain’s criminal underworld eager to snag a piece of the operation, Eddie was determined to remove his family from their clutches and tried playing gangsters at their own game. When Eddie found himself sucked into the criminal world and enterprise, he learned he had a talent for it and found an unexpected ally in Susie Glass.

Season 2 is set one year after Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together on the criminal empire overseas. As they drive to expand their business, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all.

