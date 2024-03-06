‘The Gentlemen’: How Does Guy Ritchie’s Netflix Series Connect to the Movie?

Netflix‘s new Guy Ritchie series The Gentlemen may sound like a remake, but it’s set in the same universe as the director’s 2019 film of the same name.

Despite not featuring the original cast members — Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, and Charlie Hunnam — the show incorporates many of the same elements of the original, namely the marijuana empire first introduced by McConaughey’s character Michael Pearson in the film.

As the American expat attempts to sell off his business, a series of plots, schemes, bribery, blackmail, and more ensue, as gangsters and the like attempt to steal the organization out from under him.

In the 2024 outing, Theo James steps into the lead role as Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman, the estranged son of an English aristocrat. Eddie soon finds himself embroiled in a world of criminality when he discovers the underground operation of Bobby Glass’ (Ray Winstone) cannabis empire taking place on his family’s estate.

Still dabbling in the drug world and bouncing between the circles of wealthy elites and street-level gangsters, The Gentlemen series certainly echoes the movie but brings to life all-new original characters operating in the world first established in 2019.

“The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me,” Ritchie told Netflix. “We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

Also among the cast is Skins vet Kaya Scodelario, who plays Bobby’s daughter Susie Glass, the runner of day-to-day operations of the drug business. “Understandably, His Grace wants to extract himself from this particular business,” Ritchie told Netflix’s Tudum. Along the way, Eddie will find himself playing the game just as much as the true criminals, forcing himself to reflect on his role. “And that’s where deals are struck with the underworld that will probably come back to haunt him,” Ritchie added. “That’s really what the show is about — the evolution from zoo to jungle, and how to hunt in the jungle.”

Also along for the ride are Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michae Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborrow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz. Don’t miss it for yourself, tune into The Gentlemen to see how it fits into the world of Ritchie’s film.

The Gentlemen, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 7, Netflix