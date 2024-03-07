It’s Halloween (on ‘Ghosts’), State of the Union, Guy Ritchie’s ‘Gentlemen,’ Streaming ‘Poor Things’

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

Halloween in March? If you’re one of the ghosts spending eternity on the delightful Ghosts, the calendar doesn’t really matter—but it’s the delays from the writers’ and actors’ strikes that have placed the sitcom’s annual Halloween event into the bridge between winter and spring. No matter, it’s a can’t-miss episode. We’re learning that Sam’s (Rose McIver) track record with botched Halloween shindigs is about as sorry as Mary Richards’ (The Mary Tyler Moore Show) with dinner parties. Inviting influencers from the big city to the haunted B&B’s bash, Sam and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are dismayed when the mistakenly invited Carol (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s hilarious Caroline Aaron), the unfaithful widow of an unforgiving Pete (Richie Moriarty), arrives with no intention of leaving. An even bigger distraction: Thor’s (Devan Chandler Long) booming impatience to bring Flower (Sheila Carrasco) back from the afterlife with a séance.

State of the Union Address

8/7c

On the heels of Super Tuesday, President Joe Biden presents the annual executive address, the last of his current term, before both houses of Congress. Hot-button topics including the economy, the Middle East and the future of democracy are likely to come up. If you want to be productive on Friday, don’t start a drinking game every time Biden’s party rises to give their leader an ovation.

Netflix

The Gentlemen

Series Premiere

Guy Ritchie adapts his 2019 caper into a stylish eight-part comedic thriller, focusing on one of the British estates that’s part of an underground chain secretly harboring a successful cannabis operation. Theo James (The White Lotus) stars as dashing Eddie Horniman, the new Duke of Halstead, an army captain who unexpectedly inherits his family’s property over his irresponsible first-born brother, Freddy (Daniel Ings). When Eddie learns of the illicit operation that’s keeping the family afloat, he finds himself caught between Freddy’s dangerous bumbling, a vicious crime family seeking retribution and a shady American billionaire (suave Giancarlo Esposito) who wants what Eddie has. The supporting cast includes the terrific Kaya Scodelario as the unflappable Susie Glass, who oversees the Duke’s weed operation and thankfully knows a thing or two about body disposal.

Atsushi Nishijima / © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Poor Things

Streaming Premiere

Still catching up on your Oscar picks before Sunday’s ceremony? One of the year’s top contenders with 11 nominations—including lead actress (Emma Stone), supporting actor (Mark Ruffalo), director (Yorgos Lanthimos) and picture—makes its streaming debut. Stone reveals more of her remarkable range as Bella, a Frankenstein-like creature in a steampunk Victorian London who was brought back from the dead with a brain transplant from an unborn fetus. She’s got a lot of catching up to do, much of it sexual in nature. Not for the timid.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: