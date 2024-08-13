‘Fox & Friends’ Has Meltdown Over Kamala Harris as Her Popularity Surges

The hosts of Fox & Friends went into something of a meltdown on Tuesday morning (August 13) over Vice President Kamala Harris‘ rising popularity in the 2024 presidential election campaign.

As reported by Mediaite, Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones expressed shock on Tuesday’s show that Harris is polling so well, noting how she “doesn’t even have a campaign theme.”

“If you go on the website, there’s no issues, there’s no theme,” Jones stated. “At least [Barack] Obama had ‘Change you can believe in.’ You know, you have Bill Clinton, that had his thing. You had George W Bush, ‘compassionate conservatism.’ They had something.”

He continued, “Well, it’s not even a theme! There’s not even a video. Why am I running? You know, every candidate does it. Why am I running? I want to do this. I want to change this. There’s nothing, you know. There’s no movement!”

Fellow co-host Ainsley Earhardt agreed, saying, “You know what’s so sad? What she’s telling the voter is, ‘I don’t need to have a theme. I don’t need to have issues. I don’t need to tell you how I’m voting, people. I’m getting the crowds. People like me and I am. They’re just so grateful that Joe Biden’s not running. They’re going to vote for me no matter what.’”

President Joe Biden officially withdrew from the 2024 presidential campaign on Sunday, July 21, and endorsed Harris as the new Democrat nominee. Since then, Harris has seen massive crowds at her events and campaign rallies.

Earhardt said “the American voter needs to wake up and look at her voting record. You have to look at these issues. What is she going to do to our country? Is she going to make our country better? Is it been better over the last three years since she’s been vice president? No.”

The show’s message then started to get confused as Earhardt compared Harris to Bernie Sanders’ campaign in 2016, claiming the Independent Senator from Vermont was pushing “socialism.”

“In the beginning, when we started doing it, we were shocked. Like what? This is America. We’re a republic. We’re not a socialist, Marxist country. He starts preaching this, and we’re all in shock,” Earhardt stated. “[Harris] votes more progressive than he does. America needs to wake up to this woman who’s getting on stage that everyone is rallying around. Do you know what she stands for?”

Then, despite saying Harris’ policy positions are unknown, Brian Kilmeade claimed the Vice President’s current policies are more in line with Trump than a socialist agenda.

“She’s going to be strong on the border. It’s going to crack down on crime. She’s not going to tax on tips,” Kilmeade shared. “She’s trying to be more MAGA than Donald Trump. That’s what she’s doing because that’s more popular than what she stood for and who she worked for.“

Steve Doocy responded, “Well, don’t be surprised if at the conclusion of the DNC next week, she says, ‘I’m Kamala Harris, and I want to make America great again,’ right?”

“All of a sudden, more of a Republican,” Earhardt added, even though she’d just compared Harris to Bernie Sanders.

