Fox News Hosts Say Trump Brought ‘Spirit of Easter’ Back to the White House

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during the inauguration ceremony
Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images

FOX and Friends

 More

Donald Trump‘s supporters over at Fox News are applauding the president for allegedly bringing “the real spirit of Easter” back to the White House.

On the Saturday, April 19, episode of Fox & Friends Weekend, hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy, Charlie Hurt, and Emily Compagno discussed Trump’s acknowledgment of Easter, as well as his decision to have corporations, including Amazon and Google, sponsor the 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll.

“Donald Trump has said, ‘I’m not just just not going to do that, we’re actually going to celebrate Holy Week,'” Campos-Duffy said. “And they have, through this faith office that’s run by Pastor Paula White and Jenny Korn, a conservative Spanish woman I’ve known for a long time, both of them putting forward all kinds of events throughout the week. We’re celebrating Holy Week.”

Compagno added, “I have to say, for so many Americans that felt persecuted under the prior administration, or prosecuted under the prior administration for daring to protest abortions, for daring to speak freely, for being put on watchlists on the FBI for worshipping at Latin mass, what a breath of fresh air. And I think the restoration of this, too, when we talk about the overwhelming success that Donald Trump had at the ballot box, 76 million Americans said, ‘Not anymore. We want someone to be the voice for us, actually see us, and represent us.’ It reminds us of the Iowa initial primary poll, the exit polls, where the number one reason people voted for Trump is ‘because he fights for people like me.'”

Campos-Duffy, whose husband is Trump’s transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, will be attending the Easter Egg Roll for the first time.

Jimmy Kimmel Compares Trump to Liberace After White House Makeover
Related

Jimmy Kimmel Compares Trump to Liberace After White House Makeover

The cohosts also discussed Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt’s legislation to make Easter a federal holiday. Campos-Duffy threw her support behind this, insisting, “We are a Christian country.”

She added, “The whole purpose of government, really, is so that we can all live our lives with our families. And so if the federal government could make a federal holiday to make it more likely that we can all come together as families. That’s the purpose.”

FOX and Friends

Donald Trump

Emily Compagno

Rachel Campos-Duffy




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan on American Idol
1
‘American Idol’: Who Made the 2025 Top 20?
John Foster on American Idol
2
‘American Idol’s John Foster Gets Emotional Over Friend’s Death
Rob Mariano on 'The Traitors'
3
Boston Rob Weighs In on TV Competition Return — Why Fans Will Have to Wait
John Lithgow, Nicola Coughlan
4
‘Harry Potter’: John Lithgow Responds to Criticism, Nicola Coughlan Speaks Out
'Passion of the Christ,' 'Ben-Hur,' 'Mary Magdalene'
5
8 Onscreen Resurrections for Easter Sunday