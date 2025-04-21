Donald Trump‘s supporters over at Fox News are applauding the president for allegedly bringing “the real spirit of Easter” back to the White House.

On the Saturday, April 19, episode of Fox & Friends Weekend, hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy, Charlie Hurt, and Emily Compagno discussed Trump’s acknowledgment of Easter, as well as his decision to have corporations, including Amazon and Google, sponsor the 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll.

“Donald Trump has said, ‘I’m not just just not going to do that, we’re actually going to celebrate Holy Week,'” Campos-Duffy said. “And they have, through this faith office that’s run by Pastor Paula White and Jenny Korn, a conservative Spanish woman I’ve known for a long time, both of them putting forward all kinds of events throughout the week. We’re celebrating Holy Week.”

“FINALLY”: @EmilyCompagno reacts to the White House putting faith front and center pic.twitter.com/LFAk0GwDdo — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) April 19, 2025

Compagno added, “I have to say, for so many Americans that felt persecuted under the prior administration, or prosecuted under the prior administration for daring to protest abortions, for daring to speak freely, for being put on watchlists on the FBI for worshipping at Latin mass, what a breath of fresh air. And I think the restoration of this, too, when we talk about the overwhelming success that Donald Trump had at the ballot box, 76 million Americans said, ‘Not anymore. We want someone to be the voice for us, actually see us, and represent us.’ It reminds us of the Iowa initial primary poll, the exit polls, where the number one reason people voted for Trump is ‘because he fights for people like me.'”

Campos-Duffy, whose husband is Trump’s transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, will be attending the Easter Egg Roll for the first time.

The cohosts also discussed Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt’s legislation to make Easter a federal holiday. Campos-Duffy threw her support behind this, insisting, “We are a Christian country.”

She added, “The whole purpose of government, really, is so that we can all live our lives with our families. And so if the federal government could make a federal holiday to make it more likely that we can all come together as families. That’s the purpose.”