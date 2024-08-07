Just days after Peacock announced it would interview convicted killer Scott Peterson for its Face to Face docuseries, Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its own three-part documentary about the infamous Laci Peterson murder case.

American Murder: Laci Peterson premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, August 14. The series will detail the disturbing disappearance and murder of Laci, who vanished in 2002 while eight months pregnant — their remains were later found in the San Francisco Bay. Peterson’s husband, Scott, was convicted, though he still maintains his innocence.

The Netflix doc will feature first-time interviews with Laci’s friends and family, plus a new interview with Scott’s mistress, Amber Frey. The episodes will also air voice recordings from Amber and Scott from the time of their affair.

Laci’s mother, Sharon, will also speak in the series. “I remember, before I met Scott, Laci telling me all these things about him,” Sharon says in the trailer (watch below). “And I remembered saying, as her mother, I hope he’s not filling her with crap. I have learned to go with a gut feeling.”

According to the official Netflix synopsis, the upcoming doc “uses news clips, interrogation footage, and courtroom cameras to bring the dramatic disappearance, investigation, and trial into focus.”

“Alongside interviews with detectives, reporters, lawyers, and jurors recounting their experiences in real time, it also features a conversation with Amber Frey, the woman with whom Scott was living a double life at the time of Laci’s disappearance — and whose willingness to participate with law enforcement led to major breakthroughs in the case,” the description continues.

The 2002 case rocked America and dominated the news. At the time, Scott claimed Laci was killed sometime after he left their Modesto home to go fishing in the San Francisco Bay. However, he soon became the key suspect and was convicted of her murder in 2004. He initially received a death sentence, though it was later reduced to life in prison without parole.

Meanwhile, Peacock will release its Face to Face With Scott Person docuseries on August 20. The series will also feature interviews with Scott’s sister-in-law, Janey Peterson, detectives from the Modesto Police Department, and his former defense attorney, Lara Yeretsian.

In January, the Los Angeles Innocence Project took on Scott’s case, telling NBC LA it was “investigating his claim of actual innocence.”

American Murder: Laci Peterson, Premieres, Wednesday, August 14, Netflix