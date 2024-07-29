Nearly 20 years after being convicted for the murder of his wife Laci Peterson and unborn son Conner, Scott Peterson is breaking his silence in an upcoming three-part Peacock docuseries. The series titled Face to Face with Scott Peterson will premiere Aug. 20.

In the true crime series, Peterson will give his first on-camera interview since 2003, telling his side of the story to series director Shareen Anderson. Anderson, who has been investigating the murder case for over a decade, also talks to Peterson’s sister-in-law, Janey Peterson; former Modesto Police Department lead detective Al Brocchini and detective Job Buehler; Peterson’s former defense attorney Lara Yeretsian; and former ABC News Producer Mike Gudgell, among others.

The official teaser trailed, which was released July 29, features footage of Peterson being interviewed. Over the phone, Anderson poses the question to Peterson: “Why should anyone care about what you have to say 20 years later?”

The case took over media when Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant, went missing on Christmas Eve 2002. The docuseries description says Peterson was “revealed to be a liar, a cheater, and ultimately a murderer. The world’s media hung on every moment of the trial, and Scott was convicted and sentenced to death. Case closed. Or is it? For the first time since before his arrest in 2003, Scott speaks on camera in a series of intimate conversations revealing his side of the story.”

The docuseries premiere shortly follows the non-profit organization the Los Angeles Innocence Project’s own announcement that it will investigate Peterson’s case as the 20th anniversary of his conviction nears. Peterson, who was convicted of murder in 2004 received a death sentence a year after. Later, that sentence was reduced to life in prison with no parole.

The non-profit, which works to exonerate wrongly convicted individuals, claims Peterson’s state and federal constitutional rights were violated. They aim to support their claim with the emergence of new evidence that further supports his innocence.

“While many still believe the jury got it right, Scott’s family and experts close to the case have spent over 20 years committed to uncovering inconsistencies in the evidence as well as finding new information around alternative theories surround Laci’s murder,” producers of the Peacock series said in a statement on Monday.

Face to Face with Scott Peterson Series Premiere, August 20, Peacock