Akili McDowell, best known for his role as David in the OWN drama series David Makes Man, was arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody on murder and theft charges on August 1, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s online database. His bond was set to $400,000 for the murder charge. His first court date is August 6, with an October 9 court date set regarding the murder charge.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex on July 20, according to authorities. An adult male, later identified as Cesar Peralta, “sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Suspect(s) fled the scene.”

McDowell’s manager, Jonell Whitt, released a statement regarding the actor’s arrest to Law & Crime: “[T]his is an unfortunate situation, and I am in prayer for Akili and those impacted by this tragedy. I respectfully have no comment at this time.”

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.

McDowell was just 16 when he played the titular role in David Makes Man, which premiered in 2019 and lasted for two seasons on Oprah Winfrey’s network. The coming-of-age drama received a Peabody Award in 2020 and was nominated for Best Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards.

The actor also appeared in episodes of Billions and The Astronaut Wives Club. McDowell’s latest onscreen appearance was in the 2024 film The Waterboyz. The film recently had its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival. “I enjoyed the film and I had a good time attending the festival.

I’m ready to work again,” McDowell wrote on Instagram in June 2024.