‘Scrubs’ Creator Bill Lawrence Talks Potential Reboot: ‘We’re Definitely Going To Do It’

Bill Lawrence has confirmed a Scrubs reboot will “definitely” happen and he’s hoping to “figure it out in the next six months.”

Speaking to LADbible, Lawrence opened up about the potential return of the hit medical sitcom, saying, “You know, I’m really candid about it. We’re definitely going to do it, just because we’ve all been enjoying hanging out.”

He added, “Look, there’s no huge drive because everybody’s successful, and I think the show was on for like 72 years, but on the other hand, medical people over here right now are very heroic to me.”

However, one thing Lawrence was sure about was how he “doesn’t want to do it as a movie.”

“But I’m definitely open to doing a couple more years of that show,” he continued. “It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know.”

Scrubs originally aired from October 2, 2001, to March 17, 2010, on NBC and later ABC. The series centered on the lives of employees at the fictional teaching hospital Sacred Heart Hospital. The show starred Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn.

Lawrence, who also serves as a co-creator on Ted Lasso and Shrinking, revealed that he’s “been talking a lot about” bringing back Scrubs, noting, “I think we’ll figure it out in the next six months or so what we want to do. I’m just busy too, man, in a great way.”

In addition to the upcoming second season of Shrinking, Lawrence also developed the Apple TV+ drama Bad Monkey, which premieres on Wednesday, August 14. Bad Monkey follows Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), a former police detective who is pulled into the world of greed and corruption in both Florida and the Bahamas after a tourist finds a severed arm.

In an interview with Variety last year, Lawrence opened up about a potential Scrubs movie, saying, “I think it’s inevitable that it happens. The joke of it with us is the first time that six months go by that we don’t hang out, we’ll end up doing a Scrubs reunion.”

However, a movie now seems to be off the table as Lawrence has his eyes on a new Scrubs TV series.

Would you like to see a Scrubs reboot? Would you prefer a movie or a new TV series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.