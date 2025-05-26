It’s been more than 15 years since Judy Reyes played nurse Carla on the former comedy Scrubs, and she’s more than ready to put the titular uniform back on.

As fans of the series, which originally debuted on NBC in 2001 and concluded on ABC in 2009, will recall, in late 2024 rumors of a Scrubs revival began to circulate with original creator Bill Lawrence attached. It has since been reported that Zach Braff, who led the show as Doctor John Dorian, a.k.a. JD, has signed on to reprise his role in the show, which is still considered “in the works” as an ABC greenlight hasn’t been given quite yet.

Prior to Braff’s casting news, TV Insider caught up with Reyes on the red carpet at Disney Upfronts in New York City on May 13, where she was promoting the network’s current hit, High Potential. When we asked whether she’d like to reprise her role or not, she eagerly said, “Sure! I would love to know what Carla’s doing 25 years later.”

She then launched into some of the questions she’d like to see answered if she were to return. “Are she and Turk still married? Did JD steal him from Carla? Are their kids grown? Do they have more kids? All that kind of stuff. I’m interested in knowing,” she shared excitedly. As viewers will recall, Carla was married to JD’s best friend and fellow doctor, Turk (Donald Faison), who was a surgeon.

“The possibilities are endless,” she gushed. As for what makes Carla and Turk a beloved TV couple more than 15 years after the show ended,” Reyes said it’s “because I think Carla and Turk are so real. They’ve always been so real. The romance comes in their wit, in their sense of humor, in their fights, in their endurance, and in their ability to stay together. I love that about them,” she concluded.

Whether we’ll see Reyes in the potential revival remains to be seen, but she’s ready for more Carla, and so are we.

