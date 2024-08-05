House of the Dragon Season 2 might be over, but HBO wants viewers to know there is a whole slate of exciting shows to stick around for, including the second season of The Last of Us and The White Lotus Season 3.

The streamer released a sneak peek of several major series ahead of the House of the Dragon second season finale on Sunday night (August 4). The clip previewed all the upcoming 2024 series, as well as a brief look at what’s to come in 2025.

Fans will be most excited about the new footage from The Last of Us, the hit post-apocalyptic drama set to return for its second season next year. The clip, which comes at the end of the teaser, features the returning Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), and Gabriel Luna (Tommy) and also gives a look at newcomers Isabela Merced (Dina), Jeffrey Wright (Isaac) and Catherine O’Hara’s unnamed character.

The video also teases Mike White‘s black comedy drama anthology, The White Lotus, which is moving to Thailand for its third season. “What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,” one of the characters says in the clip. Season 3 will star Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, and more.

Other 2025 series previewed in the video include Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, And Just Like That Season 3, The Gilded Age Season 3, and the It prequel series Welcome to Derry.

Meanwhile, there was footage of some big shows yet to debut in 2024, including The Batman spinoff series The Penguin, Dune prequel series Dune: Prophecy, the third seasons of Industry and The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 5 of Harley Quinn, and James Gunn’s animated DC series Creature Commandos.

The video also includes brief snippets of some upcoming docuseries, including the new season of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears, Chimp Crazy, and Wise Guy, a new two-part documentary about David Chase and The Sopranos.

You can watch the full video above and tell us which series you’re most excited about.