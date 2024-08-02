Simone Biles Seemingly Mocks Donald Trump After Olympic Triumph

Simone Biles is having a triumphant Summer Olympics in Paris and celebrated her latest victory by seemingly poking fun at former president Donald Trump.

The Team USA gymnast won her second gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 1, taking the top honors in the individual all-around event. Earlier in the week, Biles and her teammates won the gold medal in the women’s team gymnastics final.

On Friday morning (August 2), Biles took to X, where she reshared a photo of her gold medal celebration, writing, “I love my black job.”

Biles was retweeting a post from singer-songwriter Ricky Davila, who wrote, “Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job.”

I love my black job https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

The posts appeared to reference Trump’s comments made during his speech at the National Association of Black Journalists convention on Wednesday, July 31.

During the tense question-and-answer portion of the event, Trump claimed that immigrants are taking “Black jobs,” stating, “I will tell you that coming from the border are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs.”

When asked to explain what he meant by the term “Black job,” the Republican presidential nominee said, “A Black job is anybody that has a job. That’s what it is.”

Fans took to the comments on Biles’ post to play along, with one commenter writing, “Another strong female doing her BLACK JOB. Way to go Simone.”

Another wrote, “We love your black job Simone.”

“Hang on Trump is saying you only just recently became Black,” quipped another.

The latter comment was a reference to another controversial statement Trump made during the NABJ event, where he questioned whether Vice President Kamala Harris is actually Black.

“I’ve known [Harris] for a long time indirectly, directly, very much,” Trump shared. “And she was always of Indian heritage and she was promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she Black?”