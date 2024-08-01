Omarosa Takes Down Trump After He Attacks Kamala Harris’ Racial Identity

Omarosa has blasted former president Donald Trump for comments he made about Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Association of Black Journalists conference on Wednesday (July 31).

During a tense question-and-answer session with the moderator, ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott, Trump suggested that Harris, who has Indian and Jamaican-born parents, only decided to “turn Black” in recent years for political gain.

“I’ve known her a long time, indirectly. And she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said. “I did not know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black.”

He continued, “I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn and she became Black. Somebody should look into that, too. Is she Indian, or is she Black?”

Omarosa, who appeared in the first season of the Trump-hosted The Apprentice and worked at the White House for Trump’s administration, took to social media on Wednesday night to question the Republican presidential nominee’s own heritage.

“Donald please explain…” the reality star posted on X alongside a link to a CNN article about how Trump’s father passed himself off as Swedish because he was ashamed of his German roots following World War II.

In another tweet, Omarosa shared a clip from an Inside Edition documentary, where Gwenda Blair, author of The Trumps: Three Generations that Built an Empire, talked about how the Trump family denied their German heritage. Trump kept up his father’s lie until embracing his German roots in the 1990s.

“Pot meet kettle!” Omarosa wrote alongside the clip.

Omarosa and Trump had a contentious relationship ever since the former appeared on The Apprentice in 2004. She was fired in week nine of the competition but became an iconic reality TV villain, leading to her return for Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars.

In 2017, Omarosa joined Trump’s White House staff as assistant to the President and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. However, the relationship quickly broke down, and Omarosa resigned from her position in January 2018.

The two would become involved in many public spats, with Omarosa revealing audio recordings she took while working in the White House and Trump insulting the former political aide on X (then Twitter).

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time,” Trump tweeted at the time. “She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart.”

There were mixed reactions to Omarosa’s latest tweets about Trump.

“You worked for him. YOU EXPLAIN,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “You bite the hand that feeds you. You’d be nothing without Trump. No longer a fan, you’re too predictable!”

“Kamala has not denied her ethnic and racial background, so it’s projection because Trump doesn’t want people to know he’s German,” added another.

“I know you got the receipt queen. that’s why I love you so so much,” said one fan.

“Girl, expose the audio tapes you made of him!! Now is the time!” wrote another.

Another said, “Of course. It’s always projection with Trump. Everything he accuses others of doing, he’s doing himself. A Trump accusation is a literal confession.”