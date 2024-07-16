Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

If you haven’t watched Fire Country yet, you’re really missing out on one of the best shows on television. It has it all: action, heart, complicated relationships, and, of course, cliffhangers that will have you eager for the next episode. The drama returns to CBS with its third season on Friday, October 18, at 9/8c (after S.W.A.T. and before Blue Bloods), and now’s your time to catch up.

The first two seasons are streaming on Paramount+, which is also where episodes are available the day after they air on CBS. But if you don’t have a subscription to that streaming service but do to Netflix and want to see what you’re missing, you’re in luck: The first season will begin streaming there on Thursday, August 1, according to Deadline. (If you go on Netflix’s site, you can set a reminder for when it’s available.)

You will have to head over to Paramount+ to watch the second season before the third premieres, though.

Max Thierot created, executive produces, and directs Fire Country as well as stars as Bode, a convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California when the series begins. The inmates at the fire camp, Three Rock, work alongside the firefighters of Edgewater, which just so happens to be Bode’s hometown and the last place he wants to be in the beginning, given his past and relationships with his parents (Billy Burke and Diane Farr), friends (Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer), not to mention a potential new love interest (Stephanie Arcila) and his new boss (Kevin Alejandro).

Putting a show on Netflix has resulted in (more) success. Examples include Suits, New Amsterdam, S.W.A.T., and Evil. Fire Country has already been a success for CBS since its premiere; it was renewed for a second season on the same day the ninth episode of the first aired. There’s also already a spinoff, Sheriff Country, on the way for the 2025-2026 season.