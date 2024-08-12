Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

The Supernatural brothers are sort of together again—on the same network, at least.

Jared Padalecki will be appearing in three episodes of Fire Country Season 3, Deadline reports. His character Camden is described as “a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode’s (Max Thieriot) raw talent.”

The outlet also reports that this could lead to a third series in the franchise, though that’s still in the early stages. Right now, we know that Sheriff Country, starring Morena Baccarin (who guest starred in a Fire Country Season 2 episode), is on CBS’ schedule for the 2025-2026 season.

Padalecki, prior to his four seasons of Walker, starred as Sam Winchester for 15 seasons on Supernatural alongside Jensen Ackles as his brother Dean. Ackles appeared in an episode of Tracker last season and will return to that CBS drama in its upcoming second season.

This comes after Fire Country Season 2 ended with Bode out—he got time off his sentence for saving his father Vince (Billy Burke)—and trying to figure out what his future holds. At the end of the finale, Bode approached his uncle, Luke (Michael Trucco), and asked him to pull strings to get him back to firefighting, which he calls the first healthy addiction he’s had in his life.

“Yeah, it’s healthy according to Bode, not according to the dictionary. I think we’re going to toy a lot with that next season, of him walking the line of what’s dangerous and what isn’t, what’s addiction and what isn’t,” executive producer Tia Napolitano told TV Insider. “Are all firefighters adrenaline junkies? Does it run in the family? Is it unique to Bode? What does freedom look like to him? We’ll really question it every step of the way as he fights to become a firefighter.”

It sounds like Padalecki’s Camden is going to, at least in some way, be part of that journey for Bode if he’s a firefighter who recognizes what he can do. But what will his dynamic with Bode and the others be like? We’ll have to wait and see.

What do you think of the casting of Padalecki? Would you want to see him lead his own spinoff in the world of Fire Country? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Fire Country, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 9/8c, CBS