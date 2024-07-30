Jodie Sweetin has come out in defense of the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony and its drag performance section after her former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure slammed the routine as “disgusting.”

Sweetin took to social media to respond to remarks made by Bure and other conservative commenters regarding a drag performance that appeared to mimic Leonardo Da Vinci’s iconic painting “The Last Supper.”

Bure and others claimed the performance mocked Christianity. In an Instagram Story posted on Saturday, July 27, Bure said, “It made me so sad. And someone said, ‘You shouldn’t be sad. You should be mad about it.’ And I’m like, ‘Trust me. It makes me mad.’ But I’m more sad, because I’m sad for souls.”

On Sunday, July 28, Sweetin reshared a post from activist Matt Bernstein, which stated, “The drag queens at the Olympics were recreating the feast of Dionysus, not the Last Supper. And even if you thought it was a Christian reference — what’s the harm? Why is it a ‘parody’ and not a tribute? Can drag queens not be Christian too?”

The opening ceremony director, Thomas Jolly, also explained how the performance was a homage to the painting “The Feast of the Gods,” a 17th-century work by Dutch artist Jan Harmensz van Biljert, depicting the Greek god Dionysus.

On Monday, July 29, Sweeting took to her Instagram Story again to repost a video explaining the connection to Dionysus. Above the clip, she wrote, “Tell me you don’t know about art or history without TELLING me you don’t know about art or history.”

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group,” Anne Descamps, a Paris 2024 spokesperson, said during an International Olympic Committee news conference on Sunday, per Us Weekly. “We really did try to celebrate community tolerance. Looking at the result of the polls that we shared, we believe that this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense we are, of course, really, really sorry.”

Sweetin and Bure played sisters Stephanie and D.J. Tanner on Full House and the Netflix revival Fuller House. The two actresses have remained friends over the years despite often falling on different sides of the political spectrum.

Back in 2022, Sweetin supported JoJo Siwa, who criticized Bure’s controversial comments about how Great American Family’s programming aims to focus on “traditional marriage.” Bure briefly unfollowed Sweetin on Instagram during the drama.