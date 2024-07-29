Candace Cameron Bure Doubles Down After Slamming ‘Disgusting’ Olympics Drag Show

Candace Cameron Bure was not a fan of the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26, after a drag performance that appeared to mimic Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous The Last Supper painting.

The Full House alum posted a rant on Instagram Story on Saturday, July 27, before resharing the video on her Instagram page on Sunday, July 28. In the video, Bure claimed the performance “completely blasphemed and mock[ed] the Christian faith.”

“It made me so sad,” she continued. “And someone said, ‘You shouldn’t be sad. You should be mad about it.’ And I’m like, ‘Trust me. It makes me mad.’ But I’m more sad, because I’m sad for souls.”

The sketch interpreted the iconic painting of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before Christ’s crucifixion. The performance featured drag queens, a transgender model, and a naked singer painted up as the Greek god Dionysus.

In the caption of her post, Bure doubled down on her thoughts despite many fans telling her the performance was a celebration of the festival of Dionysus.

“Since posting, many have tried to correct me saying it wasn’t about an interpretation of DaVinci’s The Last Supper, but a Greek god and the festival of Dionysus; who is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madnes etc. I still don’t see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch. In any case, I’m not buying it,” the actress wrote.

“God loves each and every one of you and His desire is for you to know Him. I won’t stop praying and calling on Jesus’ name,” she added.

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

Responding to the criticism, Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said (per The Independent), “We imagined a ceremony to show our values and our principles so we gave a very committed message. The idea was to really trigger a reflection. We wanted to have a message as strong as possible.

“Naturally, we had to take into account the international community. Having said that – it is a French ceremony for the French Games – so we trusted our artistic director. We have freedom of expression in France and we wanted to protect it,” he added.

Paris 2024 artistic director Thomas Jolly was confused by the negative reactions, saying, “Our idea was inclusion. Naturally, when we want to include everyone and not exclude anyone questions are raised.”

Jolly continued, “Our subject was not to be subversive. We never wanted to be subversive. We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together. We wanted to include everybody. In France, we have artistic freedom. We are lucky in France to live in a free country.”