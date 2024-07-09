Two of Great American Family‘s major stars are teaming up for a new holiday movie.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison will star in a new original holiday film, Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells. It will premiere in November as part of Great American Christmas 2024. The holiday event is in its fourth season.

In this upcoming film, Bure plays Gracie, who is Peachtree Inn’s perfect wedding planner and whose mantra, “No problems, only solutions waiting to be discovered,” makes blushing brides’ dreams come true. When Charlie (played by Mathison) brings his sister and future brother-in-law to their former hometown of Butler, South Carolina, expecting to create a magical Christmas Eve wedding at the Inn for Lindsay and Josh, the trio is stunned when Gracie stubbornly declines the job, saying it is not possible to pull off the perfect wedding two weeks before Christmas. Eventually, Gracie relents and agrees to plan the wedding, only to discover there are more hurdles to overcome than expected.

In addition to starring in Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells, Bure serves as an executive producer. Also executive producing the film are Holly A. Hines, Eric Jarboe, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, Gerald Webb, Paula Elle, and Trevor McWhinney. The film is produced by Mick MacKay. Supervising producers are Michael Shepard, Jonathan Shore, and Robyn Wiener. Serving as associate producers are David Oland and Trudi Thorwaldson. Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells is directed by Elle from an original screenplay written by Katie Main.

This isn’t the first film Great American Family already has set for its Great American Christmas 2024. Others include A Vintage Christmas starring Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russell; Love at the Kettle (working title) starring Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega; and A Christmas Less Traveled starring Bure and Eric Johnson.

Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells, Movie Premiere, November, Great American Family