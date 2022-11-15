Candace Cameron Bure‘s comments about not featuring LGBTQ+ marriages in her movies continue to make waves — this time with one of her Full House co-stars.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Cameron was open about her move away from Hallmark (the network recently started making inclusive films) to the more conservative Great American Family channel.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she said. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

When asked if she thinks the channel will include LGBTQ+ storylines, she replied “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

After other stars spoke out about Bures’s comments, JoJo Siwa (who previously noted Bure was her rudest celebrity encounter, only to have Bure publicly apologize and make amends) made an Instagram post about Bure’s comments.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” Siwa wrote.

Bure’s Full House co-star, Jodie Sweetin, was quick to support Siwa, leaving a public comment on her post.

“You know I love you ❤️❤️,” Sweetin wrote in support, making it crystal clear she does not agree with her fictional big sister on her stance.

Former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott runs the channel, and also participated in the WSJ interview with Bure. He was quick to note that the network would never say never, replying “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

Stay tuned as this story progresses.