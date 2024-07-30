Ask Matt: Olympics Opening, ‘Ghosts’ on Halloween and More

“Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave” – Pete’s ex-wife, Carol (Caroline Aaron), shows up at Woodstone Mansion during Sam and Jay’s Halloween party, where they’re trying to impress some cool friends (John Reynolds and Christine Ko). Also, the ghosts hope to bring Flower back with a seance, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 7 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Rose McIver as Samantha,Caroline Aaron as Carol, John Reynolds and Christine Ko. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Question: Please tell me that you agree that Celine Dion's performance—At the Eiffel Tower! In the rain!—to close the Opening Ceremonies of the Summer Olympics in Paris will go down as one of the great TV moments of all time! It was kind of a slog to get there at times, but between the lighting of the hot-air balloon cauldron and Celine Dion's triumphant comeback, it was all worth it. — Sylvia

One caution: This is a spoiler-free zone, so we won’t be addressing upcoming storylines or developments here unless it’s already common knowledge. Please send your questions and comments to [email protected]. Look for Ask Matt columns on most Tuesdays.

Where’s Celine Dion’s Gold Medal?

Question: Please tell me that you agree that Celine Dion’s performance—At the Eiffel Tower! In the rain!—to close the Opening Ceremonies of the Summer Olympics in Paris will go down as one of the great TV moments of all time! It was kind of a slog to get there at times, but between the lighting of the hot-air balloon cauldron and Celine Dion’s triumphant comeback, it was all worth it. — Sylvia

Matt Roush: Who could argue with that? Her thrilling, chilling performance of “L’Hymme a l’amour” (“Hymn to Love”), channeling the immortal Edith Piaf, felt like the final reel of a comeback movie we all were living in real time. It was a spectacular finish to a waterlogged yet exuberant event that made the most of the host city. Not a perfect presentation by NBC, but the imperfections added to the charm, somehow. And yet there were some who found reason to be dissatisfied.

Did Peyton Have to Bring Up Old News?

Comment: As always, we were looking forward to the opening ceremonies for the Olympics. That is until Peyton Manning was one of the hosts. WHY??? He did not contribute anything of significance. And then he went on to anger the entire New England area by bringing up the “DeflateGate” garbage. I hope he is not on the closing ceremony! I would like to know who thought it was a great idea to have him as a host. Kelly Clarkson and Mike Tirico were great. Thanks for listening, and yes, I am a devoted Patriots fan. — Nancy W.

Matt Roush: Why does that last bit of information not surprise me? But are you possibly confusing “DeflateGate” with “SpyGate?” I’ll be honest that there may have been a few times I put the chattering hosts on mute during the long evening, but I did hear him make a joking reference about “SpyGate” during a discussion of the Canadian women’s soccer coach being sent back home because of a scandal involving a drone spying on a rival team. Peyton Manning may not be your favorite flavor, but he’s made a name for himself as a TV personality, and most of the commentary I saw about this moment regarded it as a good-humored aside. Obviously, not everyone was amused.

Taking Offense Can Be a Drag

Comment: I can’t wait to see your response to people’s attitudes regarding the apparently misunderstood Olympics opening ceremony. I have never seen such rage on social media regarding musical numbers. What upsets me is that the same posters are saying they will not watch the Olympics. We should support our athletes regardless of how the host country presented the opening of the event. I feel strongly that NBC should have explained the segments of the opening, unless they weren’t given advance copy. I also feel they should address it sometime during the two-week coverage. It won’t change the opinions of everyone so enraged by what they thought they were seeing, but maybe some will accept the explanation and cool off a bit. This country is so divided, and it saddens me that an event such as the Olympics, which brings together athletes of the world in unity, should be darkened by such controversy. Yes, politics has played its part in marring the Olympics in past years, but this particular anger is misplaced due to misunderstanding. Thank you for your wonderful columns. — Adrienne, Vernon Township, N.J.

Matt Roush: It took me a moment to realize what this was in reference to. (Thankfully, I’m allergic to most social-media flareups, and also thankfully, those who were complaining about this seem to have found other outlets to voice their concerns.) So yes, there appears to have been an uproar over the campy display of drag queens during the fashion show portion of the ceremony that appeared to be recreating the painting of the Last Supper—though the producer of the segment has said that was not his intent (instead, they were riffing on The Feast of the Gods), and the organizers have since apologized if it offended anyone. Which closes the issue in my book. [For the record, I try to keep this column a safe space when it comes to politics—not an easy task this year, I realize—but when someone throws a wet blanket over a joyful TV event, it seems fair game.]

I agree with Adrienne that NBC’s hosts seemed curiously underinformed about what we were watching at times, and putting this into clearer context might have helped. I’m not sure, though, that I need to see anyone rehashing this and giving more oxygen to the latest outburst of culture-war nonsense that imagines drag queens to be a threat to society. The truth is that camp is by its very nature irreverent, and while this tableau may have crossed a line of questionable taste, I find having a sense of humor to be the greatest of blessings. All I can tell you is that when I went to church on Sunday, where we tend to lean into acceptance instead of grievance, no one brought it up. Everyone was too busy gushing about Celine Dion, the hot-air balloon, the athletes radiating happiness despite their soggy Ralph Lauren costumes, and of course the Simone Biles of it all.

Will Ghosts’ Late Start Hinder Its Halloween Plans?

Question: Among this year’s late premieres, CBS has scheduled Ghosts’ return for October 17. The upside of an October premiere is that it would seem we’ll have a longer period of uninterrupted originals before reruns are needed. So that’s fine. But I’m still accustomed to shows returning in September, so it feels later than usual. Also, I assume Ghosts will want to get their regular Halloween episode back on schedule to air in October. Obviously, the last one aired in March because of the delays from the strikes. I don’t know how long will have passed in the story’s timeline since that episode, but it can’t be very long. That would suggest they would have to time jump forward a little to get Halloween back in October. I wouldn’t have a problem with that if that’s what they want to do. Obviously, the writers tend to know what they’re doing. But the nature of the cliffhanger with Issac being kidnapped by Patience basically requires that they start the season immediately after the finale in order to play out that storyline. It’s not going to take Sam and the other ghosts long to figure out that Issac is missing. So it will be interesting to see if they can resolve the Issac story in October and still also get in another Halloween show. Your thoughts? — Jake

Matt Roush: Here’s the good news: At a Comic-Con panel over the weekend, the show’s producers announced that the Halloween episode would be the season’s third episode, which conveniently falls right on Halloween night, October 31. They teased that it would directly involve the new recurring character of Patience (played by the fabulous Mary Holland), who being a Puritan is no fan of the pagan holiday. Bottom line, though: I’d be happy to see the Halloween episode wherever it falls in the season. There have been many years when The Simpsons aired its annual “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episode after the big day, sometimes as late as November 6 or 7. It’s still an event.

Hoping for More Murder

Question: I was wondering if we’ve seen the series finale of Acorn TV’s My Life Is Murder. I just watched the last episodes of Season 4, and the two-part finale had a certain feel that loose ends had been tied up—although I was never really wondering about the circumstances around the death of her late husband. And the general “feel good” scene at the beach seemed so final. I watch a lot of Acorn’s shows, and this was a favorite. A good mystery with a lighter tone, thanks to Lucy Lawless. Do you have any info on whether this was indeed a series finale? — Kathy C.

Matt Roush: This wasn’t billed as a series finale, but there’s no word yet about renewal, so if this does turn out to be the end, at least there was a sense of closure. But there’s also something to be said for a series that ends a season on a satisfying and upbeat note of finality, instead of contriving some do-or-die cliffhanger.

Oh Brother!

Comment: What a crock! I’ve been a Big Brother fan since it began. The overly dramatic Angela who surprised everyone with her “crazy eyes” comment to Matt was way over the top. She needs to go. AI can go as well. I like to watch real people doing real things, not made-up baloney. If they don’t do something soon, there won’t be a BB 27, and if there is, I won’t be watching. — Terri G.

Matt Roush: I would be more surprised if viewers weren’t getting riled up over one houseguest or another on a show that tends to reward meltdowns and outrageous behavior. Like cockroaches and vermin, I suspect Big Brother is eternal, and those longtime fans who threaten to defect will somehow find their way back. They’ll just have to do it without me.

And Finally …

Comment: In an Ask Matt column earlier in July, a reader raised concerns about the upcoming Pop Culture Jeopardy! and the various tournaments causing dilution of the brand. There is a precedent for this. For those who may not remember, there used to be a Rock & Roll Jeopardy! It aired on VH1 for four seasons from 1998-2001. It also had a celebrity edition with various rock stars playing for charity. And it was hosted by Jeff Probst! Whether Pop Culture Jeopardy! catches on remains to be seen, I remember watching Rock & Roll Jeopardy! and enjoying it a lot. — Todd G., Sugar Land, Texas

Matt Roush: Thanks for the reminder. I should have added this context, as well as a mention of Sports Jeopardy!, which Dan Patrick hosted on Crackle and NBCSN between 2014-2016. There was also a kids’ version, Jep!, that aired on Game Show Network and Discovery Kids in the 1990s. The format is obviously very flexible, and I’m looking forward to the pop-culture spinoff, because it will make me feel a lot smarter than if they’d devised a Science Jeopardy! or Geography Jeopardy! My concern about the brand going forward is the obsession with tournaments at the expense of regular gameplay. But now that the show is in repeat mode until September, I already miss it!

That's all for now.