‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Addresses ‘Crazy’ Drama on Show & What’s Next

As fans and cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey await possible changes to the Bravo reality show, longtime star Melissa Gorga doesn’t sound worried about her future. In fact, she says she “just feel[s] really good about it all.”

With major rifts in the cast — including one between Gorga and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice — producers split the Jersey housewives into two groups for Season 14 and called off the usual post-finale reunion.

The RHONJ Season 14 cast also didn’t take a group trip, as Real Housewives stars typically do at least once per season in the Bravo franchise.

“I do think that Season 14 was crazy different [from] the rest, obviously, with not having a cast trip, with having a cast so divided,” Gorga tells Distractify in a new interview.

Now RHONJ is facing changes for Season 15, with Andy Cohen saying on his SiriusXM show recently that he and the show’s other producers are “gonna figure something out,” per Deadline. (That said, Cohen dismissed rumors of a RHONJ reboot during a Tribeca Festival panel in June.)

Gorga, a RHONJ full-timer since Season 3, welcomes changes to the show, telling Distractify, “I think it’s called for; I think it’s time.”

And as she looks forward — and focuses on her podcast On Display — Gorga is at peace with whatever fate has in store for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I just feel really good about it all,” she says. “I feel relieved that that season is going to be in the past, and it’s time to move on. And it’s time to see what Bravo decides, you know, see which direction they’re gonna go. And the truth is, no one knows. And we are all just waiting patiently, and we’ll see what’s next.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 15, TBD, Bravo