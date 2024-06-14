Andy Cohen Opens Up About ‘RHONJ’ Reunion Cancelation & Shuts Down Cast Reboot Rumors

Real Housewives executive producer and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen has confirmed reports that the reunion episode for The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s 14th season has been canceled.

Speaking on the latest edition of Radio Andy’s Reality Checked, Cohen said fans will understand why the reunion was axed after they see the Season 14 finale.

“It is one of those classic Jersey finales that people will be talking about for a long time to come,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “When all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately, and then we talked. We all had the same thought, which is the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that the reunion was scrapped due to tension between the cast. At the time, a source told People, “A reunion is meant to have resolution and it’s clear in the season [finale] that there is no path forward in that type of setting. So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season.”

Much of that tension stems from the beef between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, who cut off communication with one another after the drama-filled Season 13 reunion and have avoided interaction throughout the filming of Season 14.

In addition to Giudice and Gorga, the RHONJ cast also includes Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, along with guest stars Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.

Cohen remained adamant that the finale would satisfy those wanting a reunion show, stating, “This final epic group encounter feels like the Last Supper and is just so Jersey. When you see it, I think that you’ll feel complete. I really do.”

He also confirmed that Bravo would be doing something else to replace the reunion but didn’t share details on what exactly that would be.

Cohen also addressed the rumors that the RHONJ would be shaking up its cast for next season, similar to how Real Housewives of New York City rebooted its cast after also nixing a reunion show. However, the long-time television host shot down those reports.

“There was a lot of casting news that was reported today. None of it is true,” he shared during the Storytellers panel at the 2024 Tribeca Festival on Wednesday (June 12). “We haven’t even started discussing casting for next season yet.”

“Anything you read about what Jersey’s gonna be for next season for the next, I would say six months, is fake, so don’t believe it,” he noted when speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the panel.