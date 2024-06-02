‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 14 Reunion Won’t Go Forward

The drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey is so intense, Bravo has reportedly called off Season 14’s cast reunion.

People and Entertainment Tonight both reported on Saturday that Bravo was cancelling the reunion in a first for RHONJ, corroborating earlier scoop by All About the Truth.

“A reunion is meant to have resolution, and it’s clear in the season [finale] that there is no path forward in that type of setting,” a source told People. “So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season.”

The cast was notified of the change on Tuesday, according to ET, with a source telling that outlet that “nothing official about the future of the show has been decided.”

Much of the tension revolves around sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, who broke off contact after the Season 13 reunion and avoided interaction during the filming of this season, Melissa told ET.

But Teresa is also feuding with costar Margaret Josephs, who claimed at the Season 13 reunion that Luis Ruelas, Teresa’s husband, made threats toward Margaret’s son. Teresa and Luis have denied that allegation and have counter-claimed that Margaret has been allying with Luis’s ex to generative negative press about him, per People.

Teresa and Luis have also run afoul of costar Rachel Fuda and John Fuda, Rachel’s husband, who said Teresa and Luis had been investigating them — even to the point of contracting John’s ex-wife in prison.

And RHONJ housewives Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, for their part, were suspended from Season 14 filming in September 2023 after getting into a physical altercation, according to Us Weekly.

Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen previously said that the current situation on RHONJ is “probably not” sustainable, per ET. And Cohen elaborated on those thoughts in April on his Radio Andy SiriusXM show. “What I want to clarify is that I maintain that statement. It isn’t a sustainable universe to have two camps on the show,” he said. “But I will say this: It somehow worked this season. Like, we got through the season, and it worked, and it’s interesting.”

Cohen added: “As I think you see from the trailer, the season is not about Melissa versus Teresa, and I think that’s great. … So it worked this season, but I stand by what I’m saying, that for the future, it’s not sustainable. I don’t want you to think that what I said was a condemnation on this season.”