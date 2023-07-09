The Real Housewives of New York City will have an all-new cast for the upcoming 14th season, but legacy stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are back with a new spinoff, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, which premieres on Sunday, July 9, at 9/8c on Bravo.

In the spinoff, de Lesseps and her “Sonjarita” will travel to Benton, Illinois, to spruce up the rural town and, yes, to go fishing for crappie.

And the series is just the latest in a long line of Real Housewives spinoffs. You must know about Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Rules nowadays, with all the headline-making drama among that show’s cast. And you may have even watched Kim Zolciak on Don’t Be Tardy, considering that show ran for eight seasons.

You devoted Housewives fans out there may have even watched Bethenny Frankel’s Bethenny Ever After and Caroline Manzo’s Manzo’d with Children, which aired three seasons apiece.

But what about the short-lived Housewives offshoots below? We’re rounding up the shows that aired a sole season on Bravo or Peacock as a direct spinoff from one of the Real Housewives titles (as in, not a Vanderpump Rules spinoff). Scroll down and see how many you recollect.

2008: Date My Ex: Jo & Slade

Did you recall that one Housewives spinoff was a dating competition? In this series, O.G. Real Housewives of Orange County star Jo De La Rosa looked for love, with ex-fiancé Slade Smiley helping her sort through her suitors.

2013: The Kandi Factory

And do you remember that another Housewives spinoff was a singing competition?! In each episode of this series, Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta gave two aspiring singers the chance to kickstart a career as a recording artist.

2013: Tamra’s OC Wedding

RHOC’s Tamra Barney became Tamra Judge in this three-part series, which followed the lead-up to her 2013 wedding to entrepreneur Eddie Judge. Of course, Tamra wanted to pull out all the stops and have a fairy-tale wedding befitting a reality TV princess.

2013: I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding

RHOA’s NeNe Leakes started out as a “Housewife,” then divorced Gregg Leakes, then fell in love with him all over again, and I Dream of NeNe followed the reality star as she prepared for their 2013 wedding and their second shot at a happily-ever-after.

2014: Kandi’s Wedding

Burruss tied the knot with Todd Tucker in a 2014 Coming to America-themed wedding, as this docuseries showed. Adding to the stress? The couple had five weeks to plan the ceremony — without the help of a wedding planner — and the mother of the bride wasn’t the biggest Todd fan.

2015: Kandi’s Ski Trip

Following that wedding, Burruss and Tucker tried to unite the two sides of the family for a Colorado ski trip. “Will the chilly getaway provide the rest and relaxation everyone needs,” Bravo teased, “or will having their families all under one roof be too close for comfort?”

2015: Teresa Checks In

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice started serving a prison sentence for fraud in 2015, Bravo’s cameras were on the scene in the Garden State to see how her husband Joe (who was awaiting his own prison term) and their kids were getting along without the family matriarch.

2017: Xscape: Still Kickin’ It

Before she was a star of RHOA, Burruss was a singer with the R&B group Xscape, and this Bravo show documented her reunion with fellow Xscape alums LaTocha Scott, Tiny Cottle, and Tamika Scott as the group mounted a comeback after nearly 20 years apart.

2018: Bethenny & Fredrik

RHONY alum Frankel seems to have Bravo in her rearview now, but while she was still on the cable network’s payroll, she joined Million Dollar Listing New York’s Fredrik Eklund for a renovation show and battle of personalities.

2018: Kandi Koated Nights

“From taking a deep dive into the digital dating age to discussing the do’s and don’ts of relationships, nothing is off limits when Kandi makes her saucy talk show debut,” Bravo said of this show, on which Burruss’ guests included Cottle, Erika Jayne, and Jussie Smollett.

2019: Porsha’s Having a Baby

The title says it all: RHOA’s Porsha Williams starred in this series as she and then-fiancé Dennis McKinley awaited the birth of their child, Pilar. But the pregnancy wasn’t exactly a peaceful experience, since they had both sides of the family under one roof.

2020: Vanderpump Dogs

Vanderpump, an alum of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, doesn’t just have a restaurant to her name — she also has a dog rescue center in West Hollywood. And this series “follow[ed] the characters who come to the foundation to adopt their forever friend, the committed (and gorgeous) employees, the adorable pups, and Lisa Vanderpump herself,” as Peacock said.

2021: Porsha’s Family Matters

After her breakup with McKinley, Williams moved on with Simon Guobadia, her now-husband. And in this spinoff, during what could have been a relaxing getaway in Mexico, Williams, Guobadia, and McKinley set about to “work through the evolving dynamics of co-parenting, love, and most importantly, family,” as Bravo said.

2022: Kandi & The Gang

Burruss’ next one-season wondered followed her and Tucker as they ran their family restaurant, Old Lady Gang. That Southern eatery is still going strong, but Bravo nixed Kandi & The Gang after one season.

2022: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion

Even The Real Housewives of Potomac got a spinoff, as star Karen Huger traveled back to Virginia for time with her family, the Woodens. “This reunion of epic proportions uncovers family lineage revelations, fun bonding experiences, and the fate of the family farm succession,” Bravo said.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Sunday, July 9, at 9/8c, Bravo