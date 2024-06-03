Glen Powell’s Career in Pictures: From ‘Spy Kids’ to ‘Hit Man’

Amanda Bell
Glen Powell in Scream Queens, The Safe Side: Internet Safety, and Hit Man
FX/YouTube/Netflix

Glen Powell is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. The actor has been in the business for more than two decades now, but the last two years have seen his stock rise considerably with film fans as he proves his scene-stealing skills in dramas, action films, and rom-coms alike.

His latest is the action-comedy Hit Man, which is in the middle of its limited theatrical run before arriving on Netflix this Friday, June 7.

In the new film, Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a professor who pretends to be a hitman in order to catch people in the act of hiring assassins. The film, which is directed by Richard Linklater, has a near-perfect score with critics, who’ve almost universally praised Powell’s star power in the pic.

How Glen Powell & Adria Arjona’s ‘Authentic Chemistry’ Spawned the Sexiest Movie of Summer

Before the film hits Netflix, here’s a look back at Powell’s career, from his earliest days as a background actor and TV guest star to his time in the limelight.

Glen Powell in Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Columbia Pictures

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Powell had a blink-and-you’d-miss-it role in this 2003 kids actioner. It was his first major motion picture part, and he was billed simply as “the long-fingered boy.”

Glen Powell in The Wendell Baker Story
Tubi

The Wendell Baker Story

You’d also have to know what to look for when spotting him in this 2005 drama. He appeared early in the pic as the poor paper boy that the lead character runs down with his car just for kicks.

Glen Powell in Jumping Off Bridges
YouTube

Jumping Off Bridges

Powell appeared in this 2006 indie drama about a man who suffers a loss as Eric Turner.

Glen Powell in Fast Food Nation
Searchlight Pictures

Fast Food Nation

Hit Man isn’t the first time Powell got to work with Richard Linklater; he also had a role in this 2006 dramedy that earned Powell a ticket (alongside the cast) to Cannes Film Festival.

Glen Powell in The Safe Side: Internet Safety
YouTube

The Safe Side: Internet Safety

In this 2006 digital short, Powell played a kooky kid called the Danger Dude.

Glen Powell in The Great Debaters
MGM

The Great Debaters

Powell played a Harvard debater in this 2007 biographical drama, and working with co-star Denzel Washington in the film impacted him greatly.

On a recent episode of Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, Powell admitted, “Denzel Washington really pushed me out of the nest a bit and said, ‘You should double-down on yourself. You should give this a shot,'” adding, “I’ve seen him since. He’s like, ‘You owe me. You owe me.'”

Glen Powell in Without a Trace
CBS

Without a Trace

Powell appeared as Brett Farnsworthin the Season 7 episode, “True/False,” in 2008.

Glen Powell in CSI Miami
CBS

CSI: Miami

Powell appeared as Logan Crawford in the Season 7 episode, “Head Case,” in 2009.

Glen Powell as a guest star in Rizzoli & Isles
TNT

Rizzoli & Isles

In Season 2’s “Remember Me” episode, which aired in 2011, Powell starred as Graham Randall.

Glen Powell in The Lying Game
The CW

The Lying Game

Powell appeared in Episode 17 of this short-lived CW series.

Glen Powell in The Dark Knight Rises
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Dark Knight Rises

Powell had a brief appearance in 2012’s dark superhero actioner as a trader.

Glen Powell in Stuck in Love movie
Alchemy

Stuck in Love.

You can catch Powell as a good-looking frat boy in this 2012 romantic drama.

Glen Powell guest stars on NCIS
CBS

NCIS

Powell guest-starred as Marine Sergeant Evan Westcott, the brother of a man with PTSD, in a two-episode arc in Season 10.

Glen Powell in Red Wing
Gravitas Ventures

Red Wing

Powell took the lead in this 2013 drama, starring as a young foster kid whose good looks as a teenager cause his foster father to be jealous.

Glen Powell in April Apocalypse
YouTube

April Apocalypse

Powell has a teeny tiny role as Dickie in this 2013 zombie rom-com.

Glen Powell in The Expendables 3
Phil Bray/Lionsgate

The Expendables 3

Powell got to rub elbows with some of the biggest names in the biz for this 2014 action drama.

Glen Powell in Sex Ed
MarVista Entertainment

Sex Ed

This 2014 comedy featured Powell as JT, the sexually promiscuous roommate of a teacher trying to introduce his students to reproductive education.

Glen Powell in Ride Along 2
Universal Pictures

Ride Along 2

This 2014 action-comedy featured Powell as Troy, a drug dealer with dangerous connections.

Glen Powell in Misconduct movie
Lionsgate

Misconduct

Powell appeared in this 2016 drama about an ambitious lawyer who takes on a massive pharmaceutical company.

Glen Powell in Everybody Wants Some!!
Paramount Pictures

Everybody Wants Some!!

Another collaboration between Powell and Linklater was this 2016 teen dramedy, which features him as Finnegan, a popular upperclassman.

Scream Queens - Guest stars Julia Duffy and Jerry Leggio, series stars Glen Powell and Emma Roberts, guest stars Alan Thicke, Chad Michael Murray and Patrick Schwarzenegger
Patti Perret/FOX

Scream Queens

Powell starred as Chad Radwell, an insufferable prep, in this satirical horror-comedy series.

Glen Powell in Hidden Figures
20th Century Studios

Hidden Figures

In this celebrated 2016 biographical drama, Powell portrayed astronaut John Glenn.

Glen Powell in Sand Castle
Netflix

Sand Castle

This 2017 war drama featured Powell as SGT Dylan Chutsky, an Army soldier in Iraq in 2003.

Glen Powell and Lily James in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
Netflix

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

This 2018 period drama featured Powell as Mark Reynolds, a soldier who is engaged to an author in the World War II era.

Glen Powell and Zooey Deutsch in Set It Up
Netflix

Set It Up

This 2018 Netflix rom-com featured Powell as Charlie, an executive assistant who meets his romantic match in their shared work building.

Glen Powell plays “Hangman” in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. CREDIT: Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures/Paramount+
Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures/Paramount+

Top Gun: Maverick

This 2022 blockbuster sequel featured Powell as Hangman, a cocky pilot who is one of the recruits for a top-secret Naval mission.

Glen Powell as Tom Hudner and Jonathan Majors as Jesse Brown in DEVOTION streaming on Paramount + beginning January 8, 2023. CREDIT: Glen Powell as Tom Hudner and Jonathan Majors as Jesse Brown in DEVOTION streaming on Paramount + beginning January 8, 2023. CREDIT: Eli Adé/Sony Pictures/Paramount +
Eli Adé/Sony Pictures/Paramount +

Devotion

Powell starred in this 2022 biographical drama as Tom Hudner, a pilot who is partnered with the Navy’s first Black aviator.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You.'
Sony Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Anyone But You

This hit 2023 rom-com featured Powell as Ben, a man who is forced to spend a week with a former one-night stand when they are both part of a destination wedding party.

Glen Powell in Hit Man on Netflix
Netflix

Hit Man

Now, audiences can see him take on an array of roles as the character pretends to be a hit man in all manner of situations.

Glen Powell

