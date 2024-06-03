Glen Powell’s Career in Pictures: From ‘Spy Kids’ to ‘Hit Man’

Glen Powell is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. The actor has been in the business for more than two decades now, but the last two years have seen his stock rise considerably with film fans as he proves his scene-stealing skills in dramas, action films, and rom-coms alike.

His latest is the action-comedy Hit Man, which is in the middle of its limited theatrical run before arriving on Netflix this Friday, June 7.

In the new film, Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a professor who pretends to be a hitman in order to catch people in the act of hiring assassins. The film, which is directed by Richard Linklater, has a near-perfect score with critics, who’ve almost universally praised Powell’s star power in the pic.

Before the film hits Netflix, here’s a look back at Powell’s career, from his earliest days as a background actor and TV guest star to his time in the limelight.