See ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Stars vs. Their ‘Dexter’ Counterparts — And Who Could Play the Other Characters?

The first cut is the deepest, and Paramount+ With Showtime is taking us back to the start of Dexter Morgan’s vigilante murders with the upcoming series Dexter: Original Sin.

The 10-episode thriller, set 15 years before Showtime’s Emmy-nominated drama Dexter, focuses on “America’s favorite serial killer… in training,” Paramount+ With Showtime says. Dexter alum Michael C. Hall is executive-producing Original Sin alongside Clyde Phillips, who’s returning as showrunner.

“Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer,” the network’s synopsis adds. “When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.”

With Original Sin officially in production as of June 5, scroll down to see the upcoming series’ announced cast members opposite the actors who originated their roles on Dexter. And then scroll down farther to see actors we’d cast to play other Dexter characters.