See ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Stars vs. Their ‘Dexter’ Counterparts — And Who Could Play the Other Characters?

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Patrick Gibson, Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in 'Dexter'
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, Dan Littlejohn/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The first cut is the deepest, and Paramount+ With Showtime is taking us back to the start of Dexter Morgan’s vigilante murders with the upcoming series Dexter: Original Sin.

The 10-episode thriller, set 15 years before Showtime’s Emmy-nominated drama Dexter, focuses on “America’s favorite serial killer… in training,” Paramount+ With Showtime says. Dexter alum Michael C. Hall is executive-producing Original Sin alongside Clyde Phillips, who’s returning as showrunner.

“Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer,” the network’s synopsis adds. “When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.”

With Original Sin officially in production as of June 5, scroll down to see the upcoming series’ announced cast members opposite the actors who originated their roles on Dexter. And then scroll down farther to see actors we’d cast to play other Dexter characters.

Patrick Gibson, Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in 'Dexter'
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, Dan Littlejohn/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Patrick Gibson vs. Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan

Gibson’s past credits include The OA, The White Princess, and Shadow and Bone. He’ll play the young Dexter as the character begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Molly Brown, Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan in 'Dexter'
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival, Randy Tepper/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Molly Brown vs. Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan

Brown recently guest-starred on FBI: International, Billions, and Evil. She’s the Original Sin version of Debra Morgan, Dexter’s younger sister and eventual coworker in Miami Metro, who is oblivious to his bloody side gig.

Christian Slater, James Remar as Harry Morgan in 'Dexter'
David Livingston/Getty Images, Peter Iovino/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Christian Slater vs. James Remar as Harry Morgan

Slater, known for the film Heathers and the TV series Mr. Robot, plays Harry Morgan, a homicide detective who adopts Dexter and helps him “find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar,” as Paramount+ With Showtime says.

James Martinez, David Zayas as Angel Batista in 'Dexter'
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+, Peter Iovino/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

James Martinez vs. David Zayas as Angel Batista

An alum of House of Cards and Love, Victor, Martinez takes on the role of Batista, who’s “an up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart” at the time of Dexter: Original Sin.

Christina Milian, Luna Lauren Velez as Maria LaGuerta in 'Dexter'
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, Peter Iovino/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Christina Milian vs. Luna Lauren Velez as Maria LaGuerta

The younger version of Miami Metro’s first female homicide detective, meanwhile, goes to Milian, a pop star-turned-actor recently seen in the TV series Step Up.

Alex Shimizu, C.S. Lee as Vince Masuka in 'Dexter'
Alex Shimizu/Instagram, Peter Iovino/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Alex Shimizu vs. C.S. Lee as Vince Masuka

Shimizu, who recurred on The Blacklist and will star in the upcoming Interior Chinatown, plays a younger Masuka, “a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan.”

Reno Wilson
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

Reno Wilson plays new character Bobby Watt

Wilson, who previously starred in Mike & Molly and Good Girls, has been cast to play the new character Bobby Watt, Harry’s longtime partner and confidant.

Dove Cameron, Julie Benz as Rita Bennett in 'Dexter'
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Peter Iovino/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Dove Cameron could play Rita Bennett, previously played by Julie Benz

We could see this Disney Channel alum, known for her role in the Descendants series of TV movies, succeed Benz (or precede Benz, as the case may be) in the role of Rita, the older Dexter’s love interest.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Erik King as James Doakes in 'Dexter'
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association, Peter Iovino/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Kelvin Harrison Jr. could play James Doakes, previously played by Erik King

Harrison, star of the film Chevalier and the TV series Genius: MLK/X, would be a worthy cast addition in the role of Doakes, the Miami Metro colleague who harbors a healthy distrust for Dexter.

Logan Lerman, Desmond Harrington as Joey Quinn in 'Dexter'
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Peter Iovino/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Logan Lerman could play Joey Quinn, previously played by Desmond Harrington

In Dexter, Harrington’s Quinn is another Miami Metro investigator with suspicions about the title character. Lerman, an alum of the Percy Jackson film series and the TV series Hunters, could portray a fresh-faced version of the character.

Dexter

Dexter: Original Sin

Alex Shimizu

Christina Milian

James Martinez

Molly Brown

Patrick Gibson

Reno Wilson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kathy Bates of 'Matlock'
1
Everything We Know So Far About ‘Matlock’ Starring Kathy Bates
Jim Jones
2
Most Shocking Revelations in ‘Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown’
Joe Biden (L); Donald Trump (R)
3
Biden & Trump Agree to Presidential Debate With No Live Audience — How & When to Watch
Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O'Neill in 'Modern Family' Season 4
4
8 Ideas for a ‘Modern Family’ Revival
Tobi Bamtefa as Bunny and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in episode 2, season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown
5
Does Bunny Really Trust Mike on ‘Mayor of Kingstown’? Tobi Bamfeta Weighs In