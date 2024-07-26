Gen V is gearing up for an all-new school year at Godolkin University as Season 2 of The Boys spinoff prepares to kick off on Prime Video.

Originally debuting in September 2023, Gen V was quickly renewed for Season 2 by October of that same year. As we await the latest chapter’s arrival though, we’re breaking down everything we know so far, including when the season is set to premiere, who is returning, and where the story may be heading.

When Does Gen V Season 2 Premiere?

During The Boys‘ appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, it was announced that Season 2 of the college-set spinoff will officially premiere in 2025 with an exact month and date to be announced. Stay tuned for updates on any news surrounding the premiere in 2025.

Who Is Returning for Gen V Season 2?

Jaz Sinclair, London Thor, Derek Luh, Lizze Broadway, Asa Germann, and Maddie Phillips will all return for the upcoming season, which will likely pick up after the events of The Boys‘ most recent fourth season which featured Phillips and Germann’s Cate and Sam. As for additional cast members, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for more crossover with The Boys after the inclusion Homelander (Antony Starr), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and more favorites in Season 1.

Will Andre Be Part of Gen V Season 2?

As fans may recall, star Chance Perdomo died as a result of a motorcycle accident prior to the start of filming for Season 2, which means Perdomo wasn’t able to shoot any scenes as Andre for the upcoming chapter. It was previously announced, by the creative team of Gen V, that Perdomo’s role will not be recast for the upcoming chapter, but it’s unclear how the show will handle his absence. We’ll be sure to share updates once they’re available.

Is Gen V Filming Season 2?

Season 2 of the series is currently in production as teased by star Derek Luh who shared a photo of his trailer on Instagram in May. Production is ongoing as the latest chapter takes shape at Prime Video.

What Is Gen V Season 2 About?

After Andre, Marie (Sinclair), Jordan (Luh and Thor), and Emma (Broadway) were detained at the end of Season 1, Cate and Sam were launched as the Guardians of Godolkin. As the guardians teamed up with The Seven to implement Homelander’s deputizing of Supes, we await news on what has happened to the imprisoned Supes. Hopefully, Season 2 will pick up with the explanation we’re dying to learn, picking up where The Boys left off.

