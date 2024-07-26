‘FROM’ Season 3’s Terrifying Trailer, New Cast & Premiere Date Revealed (VIDEO)

The cast and creatives of FROM appeared at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday (July 26) to celebrate the upcoming debut of Season 3 and preview the terror ahead in the MGM+ horror series.

Lead actors Harold Perrineau, Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and David Alpay, and executive producers Jeff Pinkner and John Griffin hit the con to release the trailer for FROM Season 3 and announce the addition of two new castmembers: Robert Joy as Henry, “a curmudgeon to whom the years have not been kind” and Samantha Brown as Acosta, “a new-to-the-force police officer who is in over her head.”

In the trailer for FROM Season 3, it’s clear the town will be grappling with even more shudder-inducing creatures of the night as they fight to find a way out of their living nightmare entrapment.

The logline for the series’ return is: “FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest — including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In the wake of Season 2’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them.”

The series also stars Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen OhmAngela Moore, AJ Simmonsand Deborah Grover. The series is created and executive-produced by John Griffin, directed and executive-produced by Jack Bender, and executive-produced by showrunner Jeff Pinkner. Additional executive producers include Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, and Lindsay Dunn, and Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.

From Season 3 key art

FROM, Season 3 premiere, September 22, MGM+

