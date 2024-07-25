‘Bridgerton’: Is Benedict Getting a Season 4 ‘Glow-Up’?

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel/Netflix

The idea that Luke Thompson would need a “glow-up” as Benedict Bridgerton on Netflix‘s hit Shondaland series Bridgerton is quite silly, but when it comes to the characters occupying the Regency-era romantic drama, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

As with past leads, Jonathan Bailey and Luke Newton each got their glow-ups as Bridgerton brothers Anthony and Colin in their respective seasons, so will the newest lead Luke Thompson’s beloved Benedict also be getting one? It would seem so, at least according to one member of the show’s costume department, who revealed in a since-deleted comment to fans, “Just you wait.”

Luke Thompson in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Liam Daniel / Netflix

Shared on Instagram on Wednesday, July 24th, Lewis Westing who has worked as a men’s tailor and cutter on both Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story revealed behind-the-scenes photos of Thompson’s costuming for Season 3. “Luke Thompson/ Benedict In his trailer doing a 1st fitting with the last style of coat we made for him on season 3,” Westing captioned the images, adding, “The picture might not show it but he was genuinely happy with this new look.”

Westing then added in a comment that has since been deleted, “Just you wait, we had our 1st fitting of Season 4 today, and your in for a treat. I even got a kiss on the head he was so elated with the glow up.” Again, the question remains, what does a glow-up for Benedict even look like? Fans will have to wait to find out.

Luke Thompson for 'Bridgerton'

Luke Westing via Instagram

In the meantime, fans have been discussing the topic online, see some of their reactions to the idea, below, and let us know what you think of the possibility of Benedict getting a glow-up in the comments section, below.

Bridgerton, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Netflix

