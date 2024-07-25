Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The idea that Luke Thompson would need a “glow-up” as Benedict Bridgerton on Netflix‘s hit Shondaland series Bridgerton is quite silly, but when it comes to the characters occupying the Regency-era romantic drama, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

As with past leads, Jonathan Bailey and Luke Newton each got their glow-ups as Bridgerton brothers Anthony and Colin in their respective seasons, so will the newest lead Luke Thompson’s beloved Benedict also be getting one? It would seem so, at least according to one member of the show’s costume department, who revealed in a since-deleted comment to fans, “Just you wait.”

Shared on Instagram on Wednesday, July 24th, Lewis Westing who has worked as a men’s tailor and cutter on both Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story revealed behind-the-scenes photos of Thompson’s costuming for Season 3. “Luke Thompson/ Benedict In his trailer doing a 1st fitting with the last style of coat we made for him on season 3,” Westing captioned the images, adding, “The picture might not show it but he was genuinely happy with this new look.”

Westing then added in a comment that has since been deleted, “Just you wait, we had our 1st fitting of Season 4 today, and your in for a treat. I even got a kiss on the head he was so elated with the glow up.” Again, the question remains, what does a glow-up for Benedict even look like? Fans will have to wait to find out.

In the meantime, fans have been discussing the topic online, see some of their reactions to the idea, below, and let us know what you think of the possibility of Benedict getting a glow-up in the comments section, below.

the way benedict doesn’t need a glow up. he’s always been the IT BOY pic.twitter.com/RRMM6ZbGTL — marth (@fellowtims) July 25, 2024

don’t know how they’re gonna glow up benedict cuz that man is already PERFECT — indie (@libbyybennett) July 24, 2024

Luke Thompson is already hot I can’t possibly imagine what a Benedict glow up would look like How can you make this man any hotter than he already is lol https://t.co/uFRVfW3BdQ — Liv (@stevenrogered) July 23, 2024

It is Benedict’s time finally ❤️ I am beyond happy, he has been my favorite Bridgerton since day one!

He doesn’t even need a glow up, this man is like a fine wine #Bridgerton #BridgertonSeason4 — ᴊ ᴏ ᴀ ɴ ɴ ᴀ (@JoannaWorldLov) July 23, 2024

Me thinking about Benedict’s “glow up” (let’s be real, he doesn’t need one) pic.twitter.com/uAh19ak1jw — rae (@draermrv) July 25, 2024

