‘Bridgerton’: Why Polin Aren’t the Only Ones Getting a Glow-Up in Season 3

Bridgerton‘s mere days away from returning for Season 3, and while fans eagerly await the glow-ups of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), a.k.a. Polin, they should anticipate even more transformations in the latest chapter of Netflix‘s Shondaland hit.

“It’s a bit terrifying coming back for Season 3 knowing that the story is your love story,” Coughlan shared in a Tudum video sneak peek shared by Shondaland.com. But costar Claudia Jessie, who plays Penelope’s best friend turned foe Eloise, is eager for people to see her pal’s onscreen transformation: “I’m excited for everybody to see Nicola Coughlan lead Season 3.”

“Some of the characters this season have evolved into new looks, one being Penelope,” costume designer John Glaser revealed. According to showrunner Jess Brownell, “She is a butterfly emerging from her chrysalis this season.”

But she isn’t the only one undergoing a transformation. “I think a big part of it as well is having Luke as a partner in it because Colin has a transformation as well,” Coughlan pointed out. “I think the internet has dubbed Colin’s new look ‘sexy pirate.’ It’s not too off from what we were intending,” Brownell confirmed.

In addition to Polin, “There is a glow-up for many characters who are not used to being in the center of things,” Brownell pointed out. “Will and Alice have also made a transformation,” Glaser confirmed, referring to the Mondrichs, played by Martins Imhangbe and Emma Naomi.

“They obviously get into a little bit of money this season,” hair and makeup designer Erika Ökvist explained. “We get to really play with the palette, the makeup, the hair, everything,” Naomi mused of Alice’s new look.

And even Season 2’s leading lady, now Lady Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley), is getting a little glow-up with her wardrobe and makeup. “With Kate, this season, we’ve softened her colors, brought them into what we call the Bridgerton blues,” Glaser confirmed in the segment. “We’ve also brought in a little Indian influence as well.”

So gear up for plenty of glow-ups because Season 3 is full of them! And stay tuned for more Bridgerton coverage as we approach the Season 3 premiere on Netflix.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Netflix