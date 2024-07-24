Come Join the Reagan Family Dinner For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Blue Bloods Newsletter:

Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 2 of the long-running cop procedural premieres this Fall on CBS, and it will be the series’ final bow. But the Reagan family’s story might not be coming to an end.

In the weeks since the Season 14 Part 1 finale, CBS executives have tried to ease fans’ concerns by confirming that a franchise extension of Blue Bloods is in the works. A Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) spinoff was reportedly being tossed around as an idea, but nothing has come of it. The network is still exploring options for a spinoff, however.

Enough about what could happen. Let’s talk about what’s certain. Here’s everything we know so far about Blue Bloods‘ final season.

Blue Bloods Final Season Premiere Date

The Tom Selleck-led series returns in its usual time slot this fall. Expect Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 2 to premiere on Friday, October 18 at 10/9c on CBS. Episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Paramount+ (all seasons can currently be streamed on the app as well, and find out when reruns are airing on other TV networks here).

How many episodes are in Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 2?

Blue Bloods Season 14 received an 18-episode order, 10 of which debuted in Part 1. There will be eight episodes in Blue Bloods‘ final section.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 2 Cast

Expect the return of the Reagan family and their usual counterparts! The main cast — including Selleck, Wahlberg, Will Estes, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, Will Hochman, Andrew Terraciano, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steve Schirripa, and Abigail Hawk — are all expected to return, as CBS hasn’t announced otherwise and none of their characters were killed off or sent away in Part 1.

Tony Terraciano, who played Danny’s elder son, Jack, has been largely absent since Season 10. The character is away at college. This being the final season, it’s reasonable to think the show would try to get Terraciano back for at least one episode. (Yes, the actors who play brothers Jack and Sean are also brothers in real life!) Jennifer Esposito came back in Part 1 as Curatola, so perhaps she’ll come back once more in Part 2.

The late Treat Williams — who appeared in his guest role as Frank’s best friend, Lenny Ross, in multiple episodes — was given a tribute episode in Part 1. Lenny’s daughter, Tess (Simone Policano), was brought in for the episode. It’s always possible she could make one more appearance, as Frank has a vested interest in helping his good pal’s daughter.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 2 Plot

With this being the last hurrah, what are the odds that Blue Bloods is going to jump the shark by trying something bold and new? Don’t worry, the show’s creator isn’t interested in reinventing the Blue Bloods wheel. Showrunner Kevin Wade told TV Insider after the Part 1 finale that he’s committed to creating the same show fans know and love in the final episodes. First and foremost, Wade doesn’t see Frank Reagan retiring.

“I’m pretty sure that Frank would stay in his job until the series ended,” Wade told TV Insider. “We didn’t really pursue that avenue because the show is built on him being the police commissioner of New York City. So to take a detour during the last mile, if this is the last mile, I don’t know what he would be doing down at the hardware store or having coffee with old buddies during the day. I always have to look at stuff that generates stories. Police Commissioner of New York generates stories. He’s the CEO of 35,000 cops.”

The formula of the show will always be, as Wade describes it, getting “two or more Reagans in opposition to each other and [trying] to resolve it at the end.”

“We always have tried to strip away another layer of the characters,” he explained. “Because we’re a closed-end procedural and we don’t have a serialized kind of storytelling, the only changes we can make are in the characters and their actual fears. I’m trying to write the best stories to put two or more Reagans in opposition to each other and try to resolve it at the end. And hopefully, in the resolution, they reveal something new about themselves.”

Wade’s also not interested in creating a Danny and Baez romance so late in the game. “We put Jamie and Eddie together a few years ago. I think the show would dip into parody if we had two of our cops marrying two of their partners who are getting into that,” Wade told us. “And candidly, to me, Danny Reagan has been built and played as a loner.”

Is there a Blue Bloods final season trailer?

There is no footage to be seen from the new season yet, but we imagine it will be beginning production soon, given the October premiere date.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest updates on Blue Bloods.

