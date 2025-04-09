Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

People take notice when the Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary arrives to shoot in Philadelphia. While ABC‘s mockumentary hit takes place in an underfunded Philly school, the series usually films in Los Angeles — except for its season ender, which traditionally sends over 50 cast and crew members on a cross-country flight for the annual field trip finale.

“It was a real thrill to see how much this show means to the city of Philadelphia,” says co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker. “My first realization was being at LAX [with the cast]. Everybody’s sitting around each other and seeing the faces of the Philadelphians flying home. Watching them putting it together was so fun.”

The mayor of Philadelphia, Cherelle L. Parker, even stopped by the set. So did Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and offensive lineman Jordan Mailata — with the Vince Lombardi Trophy the team won at this year’s Super Bowl in tow. It’s not called the City of Brotherly Love for nothing.

In Season 4’s wrap-up, Abbott‘s teachers and students visit the real-life Please Touch Museum, a modern interactive children’s museum located in Memorial Hall, a National Historic Landmark that was built for the 1876 Centennial Exhibition. It’s a place series creator and star Quinta Brunson, who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, went to when she was growing up. For the finale, the show shot in the unique space over three days, with 300 or so kids running around. On a cloudy Los Angeles day in March, while wearing a gray Abbott Elementary crewneck, Brunson admits that in these moments, life imitates art. “We really turn into teachers telling the kids to keep together and focus,” she says. “But it feels like a school trip for the entire cast and crew.”

The museum wasn’t part of the original plan. Instead, an aquarium trip was first discussed all the way back in last fall’s season premiere, and the older students in the K–8 school aren’t happy about the abrupt change. “They go to this place that they think is for littler kids and think they’re not going to have as much fun,” explains co-showrunner Justin Halpern. Brunson teases: “We see what it takes to get the older kids to enjoy the experience.”

What it takes might just be some devoted educators. Tough second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) and poised kindergarten instructor and music teacher Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) try to do something about the bummed-out preteens, all while reminiscing and “taking stock of how far this year’s crop of graduates have come,” says Schumacker. “They put the teachers in a compromising position that leads to, I think, huge laughs. We get a sense of how the students truly feel about the teachers.” Brunson adds that Barbara and Melissa “both have a real chance to shine.”

Could a walk down memory lane push Barbara even closer to retirement? The thought has occurred to the soon-to-be grandmother (GlamMa!) before. “This has been quite a season of unexpected twists and turns for Barbara,” Ralph says, before confirming, “Her work is not done.”

Meanwhile, awkward sixth-grade history teacher Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), who lives with Melissa, will start to “expand on his home life and maybe consider different career paths,” says Brunson. After a season of helping his struggling students find their passions outside of the classroom, perhaps it’s time for Jacob to seek his own inner peace — even if it’s outside of the school’s halls.

That’s a concept that resonates all too well with recently ousted principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James). In March 19’s shocking final moments, Ava was fired for accepting outside bribes to improve the school’s equipment (she takes the fall for everyone else), and we later see her exploring post-Abbott options. But in April 9’s episode, “Rally,” says Schumacker, “Janine and our teachers take on the initiative of trying to reinstate Ava.”

Brunson also confirms Ava won’t be missing out on the fun of the finale. Could that spell good news for the over-the-top administrator who has won our hearts?

Our heart also goes out to Janine and her quirky first-grade-teacher beau, Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), who have been adorably going steady all season long. “They’re reaching another big milestone in their relationship,” Brunson teases of the happy couple’s storyline in the last episode. “It reconciles a lot for Gregory and the way he grew up. And I think what’s beautiful about the relationship is that they not only have fun and are dorks, but they do push each other to grow in all the right directions.” Lessons learned!

Abbott Elementary, Season 4 Finale, Wednesday, April 16, 8:30/7:30c, ABC