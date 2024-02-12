‘Blue Bloods’: Jennifer Esposito Reunites With Danny & Baez to Catch A Serial Killer (PHOTOS)

It looks like we won’t have to wait long for Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Baez (Marisa Ramirez), and Jackie (Jennifer Esposito) to get back on the case of the serial killer who was still out there at the end of Blue Bloods Season 13. Esposito is back on the CBS drama in Episode 2 of its 14th and final season (premiering February 16, with the second part airing in the fall).

In “Dropping Bombs,” airing on February 23, Danny and Baez join forces with Danny’s old partner (Jackie’s now chief in Suffolk County) once again when a serial killer reappears. When the three encountered Leonard Walker (Mather Zickel) in the Season 13 finale, he had been released when there wasn’t enough evidence, and he got away after attacking Jackie in her own home. (Fortunately, she was okay.)

The photos CBS has released for this episode offer a look at Danny and Jackie back together again, as well as Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) storyline. She faces backlash when she tries to help a woman who accuses a sergeant of rape. It looks like Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) are part of that.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jamie (Will Estes) clashes with his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Joe interferes with Jamie’s undercover operation. “We played with a lot of looks and ended up with something very not cop and not Jamie,” Estes told TV Guide Magazine, adding when it comes to the family members on this case together, “Jamie loves Joe, but he does business a bit different than Jamie does, and they butt heads.” 

Plus, Frank (Tom Selleck) is blindsided when Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) publicly suggests bringing back a Commission of Police.

Scroll down to check out photos from “Dropping Bombs.”

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Premiere, Friday, February 16, 10/9c, CBS

Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola — 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 2
CBS

Jennifer Esposito returns as Jackie Curatola

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan — 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 2
CBS

Baez (Marisa Ramirez) and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg)

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola — 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 2
CBS

Danny and Jackie

Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan — 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 2
CBS

Reunited!

Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco — 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 2
CBS

Anthony (Steve Schirripa)

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle and Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco — 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 2
CBS

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony mean business

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle and Vanessa Ray as Eddie — 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 2
CBS

Erin and Eddie (Vanessa Ray)

