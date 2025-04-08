Let Us Be Your JOC For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI Season 7 Episode 17 “Lineage.”]

Isobel (Alana De La Garza) isn’t going anywhere on FBI.

Earlier this season, Isobel shocked OA (Zeeko Zaki) with the reveal that she’d gotten married months ago, and in this episode, we meet her husband, Phillip (Tom Cavanagh). Now that she’s hit her 20th with the FBI, she’s starting to think about retiring (since she can with full benefits). But by the end of the episode, she realizes that her work isn’t finished yet, with the daughter of a crime boss she’d been after for years taking over the family business. And so instead they toast “to the chase.”

Below, De La Garza reacts to the surprise of Isobel’s marriage and teases what’s ahead.

Great episode, and I liked seeing Isobel at home and happy!

Alana De La Garza: Thank you! Me too, it was fun to play.

What was your reaction when you found out that Isobel — surprise! — is married?

I was definitely surprised to find out she had a whole and full personal life. Reading the episode, I thought, “Wait… WHAT!??” [Laughs] Had to reread that passage.

In just a couple scenes in this episode, we get a real sense of Isobel and Phillip’s relationship. What is it about him that he seems like the right person for her and that she fell for him?

I think Phillip is her calm. You know that feeling, if you’re lucky enough, your marriage and family are your home. Your partner is your best friend and biggest support. That feeling of being at peace, safe, and loved. I think Isobel needs that perhaps more than anything. The pressure she has is enormous. And having that stability, especially for her, would be incredibly comforting.

Talk about working with Tom.

Tom was absolutely lovely, friendly and easy just as he comes across.

Is there anything else coming up with or about Isobel’s relationship with Phillip this season? If so, what can you preview? Or what would you like to see explored there in the future?

Phillip will definitely come up in future episodes. There is a vulnerability that comes with loving your family and having them mean so much. As the SAC, Isobel feels that tremendously. She has a responsibility to protect the public but also her heart.

I think it’s fun to see Isobel’s softer side and he brings that out. So just having that storyline is great. The stakes are even higher now.

What do you know or what have you come up with for Isobel and Phillip’s relationship backstory that you can share since we haven’t gotten much?

Honestly, it happened so quickly I’m not sure of our backstory. All is yet to be determined, so that’s exciting. I’d love to meet my girls. [Laughs]

Isobel says that before she met Phillip, her job was everything. So if not for her marriage, what would it have taken for her to even begin to consider retiring?

I think Isobel is a warrior. I think her drive is so powerful that she probably would’ve never even thought about retiring before Phillip. When you have kids and a family, your perspective changes. What’s important to you, what fulfills you becomes completely different.

Jack was the one Isobel never thought she’d catch, now his daughter has stepped into that place. Will we see more of that chase this season? What would you like to see there?

I think we haven’t seen the last of that storyline for sure. I think it’s so fun to explore storylines that carry through the season. When we catch the nemesis, it becomes that much more important and driven. I love when the good guys win. That’s what I always want.

