‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Slams Other Celebrities After Trump Assassination Attempt

Drea de Matteo, best known for playing Adriana on The Sopranos, is not happy with certain celebrities making fun of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

“Everybody has their right to their opinion, and they have freedom of speech, so here we are,” Matteo told Fox News Digital. “But, again, I’m a liberal. I am a liberal who does not understand how the left has become so rebellious, with not one undertone of peace, love, harmony, and compassion.”

She added, “You’re supposed to be the party of inclusivity, of love, of peace. And all of a sudden, these are the rioters. These are the mean-spirited folks out there. And I don’t understand that.”

Trump was giving a speech at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, when a shooter attempted to assassinate the Republican presidential nominee.

Last week, Jack Black‘s Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass made a joke on stage in Australia, saying it was his birthday “wish” for the shooter “not to miss” Trump next time. Black has since distanced himself from Gass’ comments and canceled the remainder of the Tenacious D tour.

Meanwhile, Star Wars star Mark Hamill wrote on X, “1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight,” alongside a photo of Trump at the Republican National Convention.

1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight. pic.twitter.com/Fkc83h3jBN — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 16, 2024

Speaking on Gass’ comments, Matteo said it was a portion of the audience laughing at the remark that was the most “jarring.”

“To hear a portion of America be on board with death,” she stated. “And that I don’t understand. Of course it’s hateful rhetoric, but I do think that it goes way deeper than that.”

Matteo, known for her roles in Sopranos and Sons of Anarchy, admitted she once had “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” but changed after she “did her research.”

“Say what you want about Trump, and I understand that a lot of people have Trump Derangement Syndrome,” she said. “I was one of them. But people can change. And it’s not that Trump changed, I changed. And I did my research, and I paid more attention to what was going on.”

“And all these celebrities going crazy destroying Trump’s character, I think it’s time for all these people to ask themselves why they’re so filled with rage?” she continued.

Matteo also said she believes there are other Trump supporters in Hollywood but that most are afraid to speak up.

“It’s sad for me to watch a lot of people still live in that sort of fear,” she shared. “Because in the next six months, it’s not going to matter what side you’re on anymore … I think that the whole question of humanity, and the country’s karma, I think that’s really going to be the thing that’s going to either make or break us right now.”