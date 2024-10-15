‘The Sopranos’ Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Gets Candid About Her Extreme Diet

Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s diet is not for the lactose intolerant. She spoke about her extreme milk cleanse with fellow former co-star of The Sopranos and onscreen sibling Robert Iler for the Not Today, Pal podcast. Sigler admitted there are going to be those questioning her methodology, considering many celebs have gone in the opposite direction when it comes to dairy in the past.

“You’re going to think I’m crazy,” she said during the October 10 episode, which featured Mike Cannon. “It’s shocking because I too love food. I love sweets.” The 43-year-old revealed, “All I’ve been drinking for days is whole milk and that’s it.”

Those who watched the show on YouTube saw Sigler holding the hydro flask and providing visual proof that she does indeed got milk. She took a drink and further went into the reasoning behind her Vitamin D-enriched fuel. “The idea behind it is parasites love dairy, I’ve had so many gut issues. I’ve tried so many different things to fix it,” Sigler explained. “I’ve known enough people that have done this that say it’s really good.”

The host laid out that the milk portion of the diet goes for eight days before “you take these pills.” She added, “The idea is that all these parasites that are hiding in your body, they’re all coming out because all they’re getting is dairy. And then I’m taking all these supplements.” She said after the diet, she isn’t supposed to have dairy for a bit before reintroducing it again. Sigler added she could have a cup of coffee with milk and a teaspoon of honey in the morning to take the edge off.

As for side effects, she only mentioned having a slight headache before they started recording the podcast. Sigler said her husband Cutter Dykstra had complimented her skin. Not afraid to share, she admitted to having gone three times during the podcast recording to use the bathroom. “It’s just cleaning you out,” Sigler said. A relief considering she revealed the day before she “didn’t poop at all.”

The mom of two has been candid about her health ever since going public with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2006. She still acts with a recent turn on Big Sky. Earlier this year, Sigler launched the MeSsy podcast with Christina Applegate as they open up about their MS journeys.