Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage at Pennsylvania Campaign Event With Bloodied Ear After Gunshots Reportedly Heard

Amanda Bell
Donald Trump was reportedly rushed off the stage of his Butler, Pennsylvania-set campaign event on Saturday (July 13) by Secret Service officials. After video footage of the incident showed the former president with a bloodied ear, he was swarmed by agents who escorted him into his vehicle, and he was taken away.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement shared to social media, “An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

NBC News reports that sitting President Joe Biden has been “briefed” on the incident, having just left church in Delaware, and is “monitoring the situation.” The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta reports that the “suspect is down,” according to local law enforcement officials.

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

According to reports from congresspersons on the scene, shots were overheard during the assault, with Fox News’ Chad Pegram reporting, “From Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) who was in the front row at the rally near Trump with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick at the rally.  Meuser says he heard 8-10 shots. Says it appears multiple people in the crowd may have been hit and were down.  Says that it sounded like a .22 or a small caliber weapon.”
Watch the incident unfold in the video embedded above at the 8:30 mark.

A spokesperson said in a statement provided to the AP that Trump is “fine” and “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.” He is reportedly being evaluated at a local medical facility.

This story is developing and will be updated…

