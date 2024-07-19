Hulk Hogan Rips Off His Shirt at Republican National Convention – Social Media Reacts

Martin Holmes
Comments
Hulk Hogan at RNC
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As the world of politics and the theatrical world of professional wrestling continues to blur, it only made sense that Hulk Hogan would be asked to make a speech at the Republican National Convention.

The former pro-wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer, who just last month said he hadn’t yet decided whom he would support in this year’s election, spoke ahead of former president Donald Trump at Thursday’s (July 18) Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Dressed in a red bandanna, a navy blazer, and a black “Real American” vest, Hogan told the crowd, “As an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics. But after everything that’s happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent.”

Then, in a fired-up wrestling-style promo, Hogan removed his suit jacket and said, “But what happened last week, when they took a shot at my hero, and they tried to kill the next president of the United States, enough was enough!”

He then ripped off his vest to reveal a red Trump-Vance tank top underneath. “Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again,” he continued as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Trump was seen raising his fist in the air in reaction to Hogan’s speech, and he even blew him a kiss. Of course, the Republican presidential candidate is no stranger to wrestling; he is also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and famously appeared at WrestleMania 23, where he took a Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin.

Online reactions to Hogan’s speech ranged from ridicule to shock that this was actually happening.

“Wrestling historians will note this is actually the first time in history Hulk Hogan is putting someone over,” quipped one X user, referring to how Hogan rarely lost his wrestling matches.

“Now is a good time to remind everyone that Hulk Hogan was fired from WWE because he got caught calling black people the n-word,” wrote another.

“Hulk Hogan is on stage now, in case you’re wondering how serious this country is,” said one commenter.

Another added, “We are close to Idiocracy becoming a full fledged prophecy.”

“The final season of America is getting even more insane. Here’s the very racist Hulk Hogan doing a very angry striptease,” one viewer added.

You can check out more reaction to Hogan below and watch the full speech above.

Donald Trump

Hulk Hogan

