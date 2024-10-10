The Reba reunion on NBC‘s new comedy Happy’s Place is expanding as Steve Howey signs on to guest star in the comedy alongside Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman.

As fans will recall, the trio appeared together in Reba with McEntire portraying the titular character Reba Hart, Peterman playing dental hygienist Barbra Jean Hart, and Howey as Reba’s son-in-law Van Montgomery. In the new series Happy’s Place, McEntire is Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s bar after his death, while Peterman is Gabby, an employee at the establishment.

According to TVLine, Howey’s casting will bring him in to play a character named Danny. “One of the arcs for [Peterman’s] character Gabby is that she thinks she wants to have a baby,” series creator Kevin Abbott told the outlet. And it turns out that Danny is a “potential sperm donor” in this scenario.

“We’re hoping that Steve’s character can come back,” Abbott mentioned to the outlet, but for now, fans can anticipate his arrival in the Christmas episode of Happy’s Place titled “Ho-Ho-Howey.”

“It’s a lot of fun,” Abbott added. “We absolutely want to bring some of the old cast members on — and in very different roles than what they played on Reba.” Abbott had been an executive producer on Reba when it aired on The WB between 2001 and 2007. “Steve’s our first one up, and we’re trying to figure out how to bring JoAnna [Garcia Swisher] in. We only want to have the old cast in if we can really utilize them in a fun, impactful way.”

The premise of Happy’s Place involves Bobbie learning that she has a younger secret sister Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) that she never knew about until their father’s will makes them business partners. The show is officially set to arrive on NBC beginning Friday, October 18th. Stay tuned for more as we keep our fingers crossed for even more Reba reunions in this upcoming comedy.

Happy’s Place, Series Premiere, Friday, October 18th, 8/7c, NBC