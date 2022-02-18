‘Reba’ Ended 15 Years Ago: Where’s the Cast Now?

Reba cast
In real life, Reba McEntire is a country superstar who has racked up two dozen No. 1 hits on Billboard’s country charts. But the character she played on The WB (and later The CW) lived a far humbler life.

As McEntire sang in Reba’s theme song, the onscreen Reba was “a single mom who works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops, with gentle hands and the heart of a fighter.”

And Reba certainly needed that “heart of a fighter” on the sitcom — especially when her dentist husband, Brock, left her for his dental hygienist, Barbra Jean!

During the series’ six seasons, viewers watched Reba raise her kids, Cheyenne, Kyra, and Jake — even taking in Cheyenne’s boyfriend-turned-husband, Van — while trying to put up with Brock and Barbara Jean.

Reba was so popular that even when its final episode aired 15 years ago, on February 18, 2007, Reba still ranked as The CW’s top comedy. It’s high time to catch up on the Reba cast. Take a look at the slides below.

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire (Reba Hart)

McEntire starred in the ABC comedy Malibu Country, which aired for one season (2012-13). Last year, she starred in the Lifetime TV movie Christmas in Tune and released her 34th studio album, Revived Remixed Revisited. The country singer has also been recurring as June, ex-wife of Dale (Craig T. Nelson), in recent episodes of the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon.

Christopher Rich
Christopher Rich (Brock Hart)

After Reba, Rich continued his recurring role as attorney Melvin Palmer on Boston Legal, and he later played Russell Burke, the father of Melissa Joan Hart’s character in the ABC Family comedy Melissa & Joey. In 2018, Rich appeared with Bo Derek and Shelley Long in the film Christmas in the Heartland.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher
JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery)

Swisher is one of the more visible Reba alums, having taken starring roles in the TV shows Welcome to the Captain, Privileged, Better with You, Animal Practice, The Astronaut Wives Club, and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. Nowadays, she’s playing Maddie Townshend, one of the three friends at the heart of the Netflix romantic drama Sweet Magnolias.

Steve Howey
Steve Howey (Van Montgomery)

Howey had a decade of gainful employment as one of the stars of Shameless: He played bartender Kevin Ball in all 11 seasons of the h Showtime comedy. His other recent TV credits include episodes of SEAL Team and Dead to Me. Coming up, he’ll appear in the Jamie Foxx action film Day Shift, and he’s been tapped to co-headline the CBS pilot True Lies, an adaptation of the 1994 film of the same name.

Scarlett Pomers
Scarlett Pomers (Kyra Hart)

Pomers dropped off the Hollywood radar after Reba ended, telling StarTrek.com in 2014 that she was “pretty much” done with acting. At the time, she was working as a jewelry designer, an industrial-metal musician, and a music photographer. “For the most part, I’m focused on the music and photography,” she said. “That keeps me busy and happy, and I can make enough of a living doing it.”

Mitch Holleman
Mitch Holleman (Jake Hart)

Holleman had a few screen roles after Reba, including an episode of Shake It Up, the Disney Channel show starring Zendaya and Bella Thorne. More recently, he became the cohost of the podcast Extremely Internet, billed as a weekly deep dive into internet culture and history.

Melissa Peterman
Melissa Peterman (Barbra Jean Booker Hart)

Like McEntire, Peterman has been recurring on Young Sheldon — she plays Brenda Sparks, enemy-turned-friend of Mary (Zoe Perry). And like McEntire, Peterman also guest-starred on the ABC-turned-Fox comedy Last Man Standing. The connections don’t stop there, either: Peterman is also cohost of McEntire’s Living & Learning podcast.

