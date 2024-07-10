Savannah Chrisley is defending her father’s choice to not speak to his eldest son Kyle Chrisley, amid various ongoing familial conflicts.

In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah explained why her father Todd Chrisley has made this decision for himself – and why she’ll continue to defend him.

“My dad has every reason not to speak to Kyle,” said Savannah in the episode. “Just because it’s your child doesn’t mean that you have to accept abuse. It doesn’t mean you have to accept manipulation and hate and all these things.”

Savannah, who has always boasted a strong relationship with her father, has bore witness to the tumultuous relationship between Todd and Kyle, who also has a history of substance abuse as well as breaking the law.

“The people that get pissed off about you having boundaries are the same people that have benefited from you not having any,” she explained. “Of course, Kyle is going to get angry at the fact that my dad has created a boundary.”

Savannah first confirmed the family was no longer speaking to the eldest son in October 2023.

Not only does she defend Todd’s decision to no longer speak to Kyle, but she even feels protective when Kyle talks about Todd on any platform as she believes it to be self-serving.

This past Father’s Day, Kyle posted an Instagram story of himself as a baby in a photo with Todd. He wrote: “Happy Father’s Day Todd Chrisley.” He continued, “Even though you won’t talk to me…I miss your ‘goodnight I love you son’ texts more than you know. If only things were different…” The post has since expired.

“People will do anything for a little bit of fame or attention,” she explained. “What I don’t process well is having Kyle play the victim to life circumstances he’s created. What I don’t do well with is someone who has abused people his entire life now trying to play victim, trying to get people to feel bad for him.”

Todd is still serving time in prison on the charge of tax fraud. As his appeal was rejected, Todd continues his now-10-year sentence. He is projected to be released from the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on January 22, 2033, which is two years earlier than his original sentence.