The Claim to Fame-rs are going to have several skills tested in the next challenge on Wednesday (July 17) night’s new episode, “Double the Trouble.” They’ll have to show their smarts for trivia and spelling and some physical prowess in captaining a canoe.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the new episode (embedded above), which airs at 9/8c tonight on ABC, it’s clear that some contestants are going to struggle with at least that last bit.

In the clip, we see that the 10 remaining cast members have been divided into two teams: The Blue Team has Gracie Lou, Mackenzie, Jill, Shane, and Hud; and the Red Team has Adam, Naomi, Miguel, Dedrick, and Danny.

After show hosts Kevin and Franklin Jonas tell them to “go fish,” the teams reveal some very different strategies right away. While the Blue Team heads to check out the puzzle before the boats, members of the Red Team just hit the water … and Miguel and Danny immediately take a swim.

Not distracted by the unintended divers, the Blue Team reads out the first clue: “This style of facial hair covers your chin but not your cheeks.” They immediately figure out that the answer is, “Goatee,” and Mackenzie reveals in a confessional that this is somehow related to her celebrity relative. Add that image to the Clue Wall!

Find out what happens next when the next episode of Claim to Fame airs tonight.

