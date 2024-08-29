Claim to Fame Season 3 has (sadly) come to an end, but the good news is, the production team is already starting to assemble the next round of potential cast members for a new season!

That’s right. As revealed on the Season 3 finale Wednesday (August 29) night, Kinetic Content has opened up an online application portal for potential celebrity relatives to come together and compete for the cash prize.

There are some specific requirements for who can participate, of course, the most important being that you are actually related to a celebrity and that you can provide picture proof that you actually know them, too. You will have to be at least 18 years old, a legal resident of the United States, and have documentation proving your identity.

There are also some interesting candidacy questions in the submission form, including whether you have watched the previous seasons of the show and, if so, which cast members you identified with and respected the most. Plus, you’ll have to get into the nitty gritty about your connection with your famous family member, including how close you and your celebrity relative are, how often you see each other, your favorite memory of them, whether your career interests resemble theirs, to name a few, what similarities or differences you have with them, and more.

In all, there are over 40 questions on the form, so if you do decide to make a go of being on Claim to Fame‘s next run, make sure you carve out some real time to state your case for consideration!

The full form can be found at ClaimtoFameCasting.com!