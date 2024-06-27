Meet ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 3 Cast: All the Celebrity Relative Theories & Clues

Claim to Fame

There are 11 contenders for the grand prize in Claim to Fame Season 3, and details about these mysterious players are starting to come together.

The show’s executive producer told TV Insider that fans can expect this year’s crop of nepo baby hopefuls to have more connections to one another than in prior seasons, and fans are already putting together their theories about who’s who among this cast list.

Below, we’ve patched together everything we know about Claim to Fame Season 3’s cast, including their “Two Truths and Lie” answers shared with People and the best theories about who each person might be related to.

And be sure to head over here for our exclusive look at Season 3 clue wall for more intel on the cast! 

Hud on Claim to Fame
Disney/ABC

Hud

Two truths and a lie answers:
Celebrity relative: Mom
Celebrity relative career: Singer
Celebrity relative award: A Grammy

Best fan guesses:
John Mellencamp
James Taylor

Bianca on Claim to Fame
Disney/ABC

Bianca

Two truths and a lie answe:
Celebrity relative: Aunt
Celebrity relative career: Actress
Celebrity relative award: A Peabody Award

Best fan guesses:
Raven Symone
Tia & Tamara Mowry

Danny on Claim to Fame
Disney/ABC

Danny

Two truths and a lie answers:
Celebrity relative: Uncle
Celebrity relative career: Pro wrestler
Celebrity relative award: A Grammy

Best fan guesses:
Jelly Roll
Bad Bunny
Elton John

Jill on Claim to Fame
Disney/ABC

Jill

Two truths and a lie answers:
Celebrity relative: Grandfather
Celebrity relative career: Actor 
Celebrity relative award: A People’s Choice Award

Best fan guesses:
Meaghan Trainor
Danielle McDonald
Joey King
Kelly Clarkson

Shane on Claim to Fame
Disney/ABC

Shane

Two truths and a lie answers:
Celebrity relative: Cousin
Celebrity relative career: Actor
Celebrity relative award: An Oscar

Best fan guesses:
Joe Manganiello
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Gracie Lou on Claim to Fame
Disney/ABC

Gracie Lou

Two truths and a lie answers:
Celebrity relative: Uncle
Celebrity relative career: Musician
Celebrity relative award: An Emmy

Best fan guesses:
Sarah Hyland
Jenna Fischer
Amber Tamblyn

Miguel on Claim to Fame
Disney/ABC

Miguel

Two truths and a lie answers:
Celebrity relative: Grandfather
Celebrity relative career: Actor
Celebrity relative award: An Oscar

Best fan guesses:
Raquel Welch
Alfonso Cuaron

Naomi on Claim to Fame
Disney/ABC

Naomi

Two truths and a lie answers:
Celebrity relative: Cousin
Celebrity relative career: Singer
Celebrity relative award: The Young Artist Award

Best fan guesses:
America Ferrera
Sean Astin

Adam on Claim to Fame
Disney/ABC

Adam

Two truths and a lie answers:
Celebrity relative: Uncle
Celebrity relative career: Actor
Celebrity relative award: Grammy

Best fan guesses:
Calvin Harris
Stephen Amell

Mackenzie on Claim to Fame
Disney/ABC

Mackenzie

Two truths and a lie answers:
Celebrity relative: Dad
Celebrity relative career: Singer
Celebrity relative award: A Tony

Best fan guesses:
Trace Adkins
Sutton Foster

Dedrick on Claim to Fame
Disney/ABC

Dedrick

Two truths and a lie answers:
Celebrity relative: Uncle
Celebrity relative career: Singer
Celebrity relative award: Best rock song

Best fan guesses:
Billy Porter
Michael Jackson
Al Green

