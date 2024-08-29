Almost three dozen celebrity relatives have made their way through that idyllic Hollywood mansion on Claim to Fame‘s first three seasons, and it looks like the party isn’t over yet.

Casting for a new season of ABC’s hit reality competition series is now open to the public, which means fans can almost certainly expect the show to continue on for Season 4. The network has not officially renewed the show just yet, but here’s what we know so far.

Is Claim to Fame Season 4 happening?

ABC has not announced a renewal for Claim to Fame Season 4, but the show’s production company, Kinetic Content, has opened up an application portal for potential castmembers (see more on that here), which means it’s very likely the show will return for another run.

When will Claim to Fame Season 4 premiere?

Nothing’s official yet, but Claim to Fame is clearly a summer show. Season 1 premiered on July 11, 2022, Season 2 followed on June 26, 2023, and Season 3 premiered this summer on July 10. So, chances are, a fourth season would also become a part of the summer line-up for ABC.

Who will host Claim to Fame Season 4?

Again, there’s nothing official to report at this time. However, given their particular charms at co-hosting the first three seasons, it seems unlikely Kevin and Franklin Jonas wouldn’t return to emcee the next round. As Kinetic Content boss Eric Detwiler previously told TV Insider of their selection, “You’ve got somebody like Kevin Jonas, who’s a big name, and then you’ve got Franklin, who’s the youngest brother trying to find his own place in the spotlight. It just mirrored the show’s concept so well… they also have a genuine excitement and curiosity [about the show].”

Who will compete in Claim to Fame Season 4?

No cast list for Claim to Fame Season 4 is currently available, but the show has previously featured 11 to 12 relatives of celebrities who are actors, athletes, musicians, and other notable figures. And once their names are revealed, finding out who their famous relatives are is half the fun of watching the show!

“Every season, we’ve tried to best ourselves in terms of the level of iconic celebrity relatives that we can book for the show, but it really all starts with thinking about what are the categories we want to explore each season. Who are the people that are at the top of the game in [their respective] categories?” Detwiler said of the casting process.

What is at stake in Claim to Fame Season 4?

For the last three seasons, contestants have worked for not just their own piece of the spotlight but for the chance of winning the season’s cash prize of $100,000. We’ll have to wait and see whether Season 4 raises the ante at all for its crop of contestants.

What will happen in Claim to Fame Season 4?

Though no official details are available just yet, the show has a few traditions that we can probably expect to see happen in Season 4, including several repeat challenges, like “Two Truths and a Lie,” the talent show, the game of “Telephone,” and the interrogation room, to name a few. And there’s no reason to doubt that there will be a snazzy new Clue Wall for the new contestants (and fans alike) to mull over.