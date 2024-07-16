Country singer Ingrid Andress is addressing fans directly following her National Anthem performance at the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15.

The performer who is known for her songs “More Hearts Than Mine” and “Wishful Drinking” took to the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Friday night to sing the patriotic tune only to elicit strong reactions online for the quality of her performance, which is usually pristine. Today, she came forward to address the matter after her rendition was compared to Roseanne Barr and Fergie’s memorable National Anthem moments.

“I’m not gonna bulls**t y’all, I was drunk last night,” the singer wrote in a social media post to fans and viewers. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun. xo, Ingrid.”

Her explanation and statement speak to some of the reactions made by fans online following her MLB appearance as one commented on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I am asking out of genuine concern and not to be mean, but is everything okay with Ingrid Andress? I’ve heard her sing live before and she has a decent voice; there has to be a reason for why this national anthem is so bizarre,” they continued.

Another fan echoed these sentiments, posting, “Guys I’m so confused, I literally saw Ingrid in person a few years ago, I thought she was really good… What happened to her? I was shocked watching that.”

Andress is a four-time Grammy-nominated performer earning nominations in 2021 and 2023 for her music, including Best New Artist, Best Country Song, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. The 32-year-old singer was originally born in Michigan and raised in Colorado before settling in Tennessee where she works and resides.

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.