World Series 2024 Schedule: How to Watch Dodgers vs. Yankees

The World Series matchup that many saw coming at the start of the season has come to fruition.

The big-market, big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers will face the big-market, big-spending New York Yankees in the Fall Classic starting with Game 1 on Friday, October 25, at Dodger Stadium.

The National League champion Dodgers, powered by superstar Shohei Ohtani in his first season with the team, are in the World Series for the first time since the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to claim their seventh championship in franchise history.

The American League champion Yankees, led by slugger Aaron Judge, return to the World Series for the first time since 2009, where they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Yankees, the winningest club in Major League Baseball history, look for a 28th World Series title.

The Yankees and Dodgers last met in the World Series in 1981, where the Dodgers defeated the Yankees 4-2. The Dodgers featured pitching phenom Fernando Valenzuela, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 63. The Dodgers will honor Valenzuela before Friday’s game.

The Dodgers have home-field advantage in the series by virtue of their better regular season record of 98-64 (the Yankees finished 94-68).

Fox has exclusive coverage of the best-of-seven-game series, which would end Saturday, November 2, if seven games are needed to decide it.

World Series 2024 TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Friday, October 25

Game 1: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8/7c, Fox

Saturday, October 26

Game 2: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8/7c, Fox

Monday, October 28

Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees, 8/7c, Fox

Tuesday, October 29

Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees, 8/7c, Fox

Wednesday, October 30

Game 5 (if necessary): Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees, 8/7c, Fox

Friday, November 1

Game 6 (if necessary): New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8/7c, Fox

Saturday, November 2

Game 7 (if necessary): New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8/7c, Fox